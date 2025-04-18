LED stop signs distributed to school crossing guards in Troop C area

The Louisiana State Police Troop C is enhancing school zone safety with the distribution of LED stop signs to crossing guards across the region. The initiative, launched in partnership with the South Central Regional Safety Coalition (SCRSC) and local business CORTEC, aims to increase visibility and ensure safer crossings for students.

Last week, Troop C presented the first batch of LED stop signs to the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office. The signs will be distributed to school crossing guards throughout the Troop C coverage area in the coming weeks.

CORTEC’s donation made the safety upgrade possible, and officials praised the company’s support and commitment to protecting local children.