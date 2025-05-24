LEF opens applications for Innovation in Education Grant, with $50k available for Lafourche Parish teachers

The Lafourche Education Foundation (LEF) is excited to open applications for their highly-coveted Innovation in Education Grant.

“The LEF Innovation in Education grants are designed to encourage teachers to incorporate the most innovative, educational, and developmental activities into their classroom curriculum to provide students with an innovative approach to the learning process,” said the Lafourche Education Foundation. “LEF wants to invest in you, the teachers who shape the future, by offering grants, that make it possible for you to incorporate bold, challenging, and educational thought-stretching ideas into your classroom to enhance the learning experience and close the achievement gap for all students!”

The goal of this grant is to inspire teachers to explore and create creative instructional strategies and to enhance learning for all students. LEF will distribute up to $50,000 in Innovation in Education Grants, but individual grants will not exceed $3,000.

Any Lafourche Parish Pre-K – 12 teacher employed full-time by the Lafourche Parish School District teaching at a public school within Lafourche Parish is eligible to apply. The grant application is open to all public school teachers teachers, as well as school clubs and club sponsors. The selection committee will look for applicants demonstrating innovation, collaboration, and sustainability.

To read an in-depth description of the grant guidelines, and to submit your application, please click here.

The Lafourche Education Foundation was founded in 1997 by local residents and business leaders who recognize that the strength of the community depends on the enrichment of public education. LEF’s mission is to raise and invest funds for charitable purposes that support, improve and advance public education in Lafourche Parish.

​

“We believe that our children deserve life-changing educational experiences that provide them with the skills and confidence needed to succeed in college and beyond,” said the Lafourche Education Foundation.”All K-12 Lafourche public school students benefit from the generosity of families and members of the community.”

​

For more information about the Lafourche Education Foundation, please visit their website.