Life Is A Juggling Act

So, first off, thanks for making this middle-aged father of four feel welcomed in this space.

Between the texts and conversations with people I know I was amazed by the reactions and positive feedback I received via Facebook when my first column dropped on the Saturday before Super Bowl Sunday.

Speaking of the Superbowl, my wife and I loaded up the family and went to check out the NFL Super Bowl Experience on Saturday, Feb. 8.

If you recall my last column, I termed the phrase “Life Juggling” to describe the difficulties all us parents endure as we deal with raising our children in this crazy world of ours.

Life juggling was on full display on this particular day as we pulled off a rare feat of having all four of our kids (ages 9 to 18) in the van to do something as a family that did not involve playing a sport or so we thought – lol.

More about that in a minute, but first I want to examine the process of getting into a car or in this case a van to go somewhere.

First, there’s the complaining, then there’s the asking for things, then there’s the forgetting of things, and then there’s the ride that consists of no one giving off the vibe of wanting to be there.

Let us not confuse things, there’s love in this vehicle, but you must peel back some layers to find it if you know what I mean (ha ha ha).

As everyone got comfortable with each other toward the end of our journey we arrived at a parking lot where we boarded a shuttle bus to take us to the convention center in downtown New Orleans.

After entering the building, we walked around the massive space to see what there was to do.

Somehow, we made our way to the very back where there was an entire football field dedicated to flag football.

It was here where a super cool opportunity presented itself.

There was an area to register your children to participate in various football drills that culminated with an actual game.

On the field as we were registering the boys there was none other than Drew Brees himself standing behind the barrier separating the registration area from the field of play.

Yes, you got it right, Brees was out there working with the kids and doing drills with them.

After registering the boys, it became obvious that they wouldn’t get a chance to do a meet and greet or have Brees throw any passes to them as he started making his way off the field as our boys were off on the side picking out shirts to wear and flags to put around their waists.

However, that doesn’t mean they didn’t get an opportunity to work with another well-known NFL player.

They got to meet, be coached by, and take pictures and get autographs by none other than the Buffalo Bills Damar Hamlin!

Two nights earlier, Hamlin finished as the runner-up as Comeback Player of the Year to Joe Burrow at the NFL Honors Ceremony held at the Saenger Theatre.

No offense to Burrow, who is an amazing quarterback might I add, but in my humble opinion the award should have gone to Hamlin, as he came back from the brink of death to become a every week starter this season where he put up some amazing numbers at his safety position.

The experience was a very memorable one and the boys did an excellent job in the game and even got to catch passes from Hamlin in the drills leading up to the game.

After spending an entire afternoon at the NFL Experience and eating at Mulate’s, we made our way to Jackson Square to take in the light show at St. Louis Cathedral.

For anyone wanting to know what my thoughts are on the overall vibe and feeling I had as we walked the streets and participated in some of the pre-games festivities, I must say I was left believing that New Orleans should absolutely be a regular host city of NFL’s biggest game.

There were no issues with the people and what I appreciated most was how law enforcement managed the situation.

They were present, visible, well-mannered, and helpful.

Also, while they were fully engaged and present in the city, they were not there to stop the fun that only New Orleans can provide for a visitor.

State officials and local leaders deserve a big round of applause for the job they did in hosting this year’s Super Bowl.

Stay tuned to my next column when I introduce you to some friends of mine whose story you will find inspiring and remarkable.