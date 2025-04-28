Local artist Nadjah Bergeron opens new gallery in downtown Houma

Local artist Nadjah Bergeron, owner of Art By Nadjah who is well-known known for her vibrant abstract paintings, has recently opened a studio in downtown Houma.

The new studio is located at 302 Church Street, Suite D in downtown Houma’s historic O’Neal Building. The gallery will showcase original paintings, home decor, and handmade jewelry, all created by Nadjah.

“This is truly a dream come true. I have always wanted to open my own gallery and now it’s finally happened,” said Nadjah. “I love being downtown and immersed in the community of artists. It’s very exciting to accomplish this.”

Bergeron, originally from Panama, moved to Houma in 2003 and has been here ever since. The local artist has a background in Industrial Engineering, but felt a call to painting after the birth of her second child as a way to cope with the pressures of motherhood. Bergeron is known for her “La Flor” Series, where she completed over 100 floral paintings, as well as her marine-inspired “We Will Sea” Series, and has recently stretched out into abstract paintings of her most recent, Louisiana-inspired “Oyster” Series.

Bergeron is also the author of the book The Art of Following Your Heart: A Spiritual and Practical Guide for Becoming a Thriving Artist While Being a Stay At Home Mom, which details inspiration and practical tools needed to valance motherhood with a passion for art and find success.

“I believe there is a reason why we were put on this earth with a burning desire planted deep in us and it is our responsibility to bring out that gift to others,” reads a statement from Nadjah. “It is never too late to embrace who we really are and blossom.”

Nadjah’s gallery is currently open from Monday-Saturday, 11:00 AM-6:00 PM. For more information about Nadjah and her artwork, please visit her website.