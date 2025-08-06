Businesses and community “Pack the Bus” for 11th year, supporting local students

Synergy Bank and United Way of South Louisiana hosted the 11th annual school supply drive benefiting Terrebonne and Lafourche Parish children in need.

With the help of the community, tens of thousands of school supply items were collected for distribution through the school districts.

“Synergy Bank is honored to work with other community-minded businesses and the United Way to help local families in need,” Jerry Ledet, Synergy Bank President and CEO, said. “The school supplies donated are used throughout the year to give students resources needed to thrive in school. We’re proud that this impactful project continues to grow each year.”

Throughout the month of July, community members and businesses collected school supplies for the drive. At the end of July, Synergy Bank and United Way representatives traveled by school bus to each drop-off location to “pack the bus” with the donated supplies. Supplies were then sorted, divided equally, and delivered to Terrebonne Parish School District and Lafourche Parish School District.

Collected supplies included notebooks, paper, pencils, pens, highlighters, markers, crayons, backpacks, glue sticks, erasers, folders, binders, lunch boxes, and much more.

“We can’t thank those who donated school supplies for Pack the Bus enough,” United Way Executive Director Alina Merlos said. “Having the right tools can produce the confidence a child needs to focus on learning and ensure his or her success.”

We thank the many local businesses that participated and assisted with the Pack the Bus School Supply Drive, including: 1st Franklin Financial, b1 Bank, All South Consulting Engineers, Bayou Cane Sports Bar, Bayou Country Children’s Museum, Big Mikes BBQ Smokehouse, C’est Bon Café, CrabTrap Functional Fitness, Danos, Eagle Tire & Auto, First United Methodist Church of Thibodaux, Fletcher Technical Community College, Gino’s Sports Bar, Houma Main Street, Houma-Terrebonne Chamber of Commerce, Howard Nixon Music Scholarship Foundation, LOOP, Morrison Energy, National Association for University Women, Nicholls State University, Nick Hebert Insurance, Paisley Park, Pelican Waste & Debris, Raising Cane’s, RelyOn, Rewind Night Club, SoLA Center for the Arts, South Central Industrial Association, South Louisiana Bank, Synergy Bank, Terrebonne General Health System, Terrebonne Ministerial Alliance, The Music Cove, Thibodaux Chamber of Commerce, Thibodaux Regional Health System, and USI Insurance Services.