Local cast announced for 2025 production of “The Diary of Anne Frank”

Le Petit Theatre de Terrebonne is excited to announce the cast for their upcoming production of the Diary of Anne Frank.
“An impassioned drama about the lives of eight people hiding from the Nazis in a concealed storage attic, The Diary of Anne Frank captures the claustrophobic realities of their daily existence – their fear, their hope, their laughter, their grief,” reads a summary of the play.
Le Petit Theatre de Terrebonne’s production of The Diary of Anne Frank will run from February 7-16, 2025 in downtown Houma.
The local cast bringing this production to life are as follows:
- Gracie Candies as Anne Frank
- Cooper Duplantis as Peter van Daan
- Jon Reeves as Otto Frank
- Amy Wales as Edith Frank
- Tori Albares as Margot Frank
- Larry Hyatt as Albert Dussel
- Tessie Guidroz as Petronelle van Daan
- David LeBoeuf as Hermann van Daan
- Gordon Doiron as Mr. Kraler
- Mindy Guidroz as Miep Gies
- Abigail Waldron as Commander
- Henry Hatch, Jaci Brady, Bethany Adams as Soldiers
- Directors: Liz Folse and Caitlin Lapeyrouse
- Producer: Doug Holoway
- Stage Manager: Abigail Waldron
- Set Design & Construction: Liz Folse, Caitlin Lapeyrouse, Gordon Doiron
- Lighting & Sound Design: Brittany Rogers Bourque, Madison Wagner
For tickets as they become available and more information, please visit Le Petit de Terrebonne’s official website.