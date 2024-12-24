Local cast announced for 2025 production of “The Diary of Anne Frank”

Le Petit Theatre de Terrebonne is excited to announce the cast for their upcoming production of the Diary of Anne Frank.

“An impassioned drama about the lives of eight people hiding from the Nazis in a concealed storage attic, The Diary of Anne Frank captures the claustrophobic realities of their daily existence – their fear, their hope, their laughter, their grief,” reads a summary of the play.

Le Petit Theatre de Terrebonne’s production of The Diary of Anne Frank will run from February 7-16, 2025 in downtown Houma.

The local cast bringing this production to life are as follows:

Gracie Candies as Anne Frank

Cooper Duplantis as Peter van Daan

Jon Reeves as Otto Frank

Amy Wales as Edith Frank

Tori Albares as Margot Frank

Larry Hyatt as Albert Dussel

Tessie Guidroz as Petronelle van Daan

David LeBoeuf as Hermann van Daan

Gordon Doiron as Mr. Kraler

Mindy Guidroz as Miep Gies

Abigail Waldron as Commander

Henry Hatch, Jaci Brady, Bethany Adams as Soldiers

Directors: Liz Folse and Caitlin Lapeyrouse

Producer: Doug Holoway

Stage Manager: Abigail Waldron

Set Design & Construction: Liz Folse, Caitlin Lapeyrouse, Gordon Doiron

Lighting & Sound Design: Brittany Rogers Bourque, Madison Wagner

For tickets as they become available and more information, please visit Le Petit de Terrebonne’s official website.