Local coffee shop Runneth Over goes viral after launching reusable “Coffee Buckets”

Terrebonne Parish’s own Runneth Over has brought a viral trend to the bayou area.

The locally-run coffee shop, consisting of mobile trucks and two permanent locations, is now offering “Coffee Buckets”– an oversized, extra fun way to enjoy one of Runneth Over’s coffees.

“I discovered coffee buckets on TikTok from a coffee shop in Illinois. I knew no one else in this area was doing it, and I wanted Runneth Over to be the first,” said owner and founder Nikki Ingram. “I never expected it to take off like it has!”

Runneth Over’s Coffee Buckets were introduced only last week, and sold out in one day. The wildly popular buckets have also caught social media’s attention, garnering almost 600,000 views so far on TikTok.

Photos provided by Runneth Over.

“We definitely plan to keep these going throughout the summer, the demand has been incredible,” continued Nikki.

Any of Runneth Over’s inventive coffee flavors can be made bucket-sized. The buckets are also now reusable, meaning that you can bring them back anytime for a $7 refill– save the planet, save some cash, and stay caffeinated!

Runneth Over is located at 6871 West Park Avenue in Houma and 113 Linda Ann Ave in Gray (formerly Jeaux on the Geaux). As of June 1, the mobile coffee trucks are not available in the Louisiana area due to the Ingram family’s active duty military status.

To see their summer menu and learn more about Runneth Over, please visit their Facebook page.