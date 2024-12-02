Local first responders to serve fresh, hot meals at Bless Your Heart Nonprofit’s Community Christmas Party

Bless Your Heart Nonprofit is excited to announce their 3rd Annual Community Christmas Party, in partnership with the Lafourche Parish Fire District and the Greater Lafourche Port Commission Harbor Police.

“The whole goal of this Community Christmas Party is to provide a free event for kids and families to come get into the holiday spirit, especially those who may not have means to celebrate themselves,” said Ashley Autin with Bless Your Heart Nonprofit.

Bless Your Heart Nonprofit’s Community Christmas Party will include over 15 stations of holiday crafts, inflatables, photos with Santa Claus, a cotton candy machine, and a Christmas tree ready to be decorated. The founders of Bless Your Heart Nonprofit’s founders, Ross Jambon and Hillary Danos, also purchased and wrapped 1,500 presents for kids ages newborn to high school to be handed out at the event.

Alongside all this holiday fun, members of the Lafourche Parish Fire District and the Greater Lafourche Port Commission Harbor Police will be working hard to ensure everyone is fed– serving up fresh, homemade pastalaya, jambalaya, hot dogs, chips, drinks, and hot cocoa.

“Every child who comes is going to leave with something special– crafts, photos, food, and a present,” continued Autin. “We can’t wait to bring the community together and just have fun.”

Bless Your Heart Nonprofit’s Annual Community Christmas Party will take place on Saturday, December 14, 2024 at the Cut Off Youth Center from 10:00 AM- 2:00 PM. For more information, please visit Bless Your Heart Nonprofit on Facebook.