Local Girl Scouts install “Blessing Box” in Thibodaux to help those in need

Members of the local Girl Scout Troop #20734 are bringing about positive change to the Lafourche Parish community!

The troop members recently completed and engineered a project with the goal to help solve a problem in our community. Project leaders Emilie Chiasson and Hailey Holland, along with troop members Esther Sheng and Charlie Hayes (not pictured), collaborated on ideas, and ultimately decided to that community members could benefit from a Blessing Box.

Any family or individual in need can visit the Blessing Box, located at the Thibodaux Scout Hut on 699 Bayou Lane, and take non-perishable food items. Further, anyone that would like to donate any non-perishable food items can drop them off at the scout hut.

Photos provided by the City of Thibodaux on Facebook.

“Giving back in the manner in which these young Girl Scouts have done is an opportunity to impact not only our town, but the world,” said Thibodaux Mayor Kevin Clement. “By helping others, individuals can improve the quality of life for others and make a difference in their communities. Giving back can inspire others to do the same. Seeing someone else give their time, resources, and skills to help can motivate others to do the same, causing a ripple effect.”

Cut Above Carpentry assisted with the building of the box. For more information, please visit the City of Thibodaux on Facebook.