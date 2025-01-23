Local grocers Rouses and Cannata’s set to reopen today

Terrebonne Parish roads reopen, Sheriff urges caution on bridges and overpassesJanuary 23, 2025
Local grocers to reopen to serve the community! Some locations will have limited services and team members.
Rouses Markets announced that the flowing local locations are OPEN as of 10:15 a.m. today:
- 561 Grand Caillou Rd, Houma
- 1410 St. Charles St, Houma
- 2233 Martin Luther King Blvd., Houma
- 13086 Highway 3235 , Larose
- 1428 Crescent Ave., Lockport
- 204 North Canal Blvd, Thibodaux
- 1653 St. Mary St, Thibodaux
- 1030 South Acadia Road, Thibodaux
Both Cannata’s locations will be OPEN at 12 p.m. today to serve our community.