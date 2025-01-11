Local Masters student named 2024-2025 Friends of the Library Scholarship Recipient

The Friends of the Terrebonne Parish Library are excited to present the recipient of the Friends of the Library 2024-25 Scholarship, Brooke Jones.

Brooke, a Nicholls State University student and Terrebonne Parish native, will use this scholarship to complete her Masters in Library and Information Science in May. Congratulations, Brooke!

The Friends of the Library Scholarship Applications for the 2025–2026 School Year are now open. If you’re pursuing a Master’s in Library and Information Science (MLIS) and are passionate about the world of libraries, this is your chance to secure financial support while chasing your dreams.

The applications are due by June 30, 2025. Applicants must meet the following requirements:

Must be a current member of the Friends of the Terrebonne Public Library

Maintain at least a 3.0 GPA during the last two years of education

Be enrolled as a full-time or part-time student in an ALA-accredited MLIS program

Live or work in Terrebonne Parish while pursuing your degree

Take the Next Step Toward Your Future in Libraries!

To learn more and apply today, please click here. Don’t wait—your journey to making a difference in the library field starts now!