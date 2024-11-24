Local nonprofits teaming up to host Downtown Houma Christmas Festival next weekend

Several local nonprofits are excited to team up to host the upcoming Downtown Houma’s Christmas Festival!

Presented by Terrebonne Parish Quality of Life, MacDonell Children’s Services, CASA of Terrebonne, the Haven, and Girls on the Run, the whole family is invited to come downtown for a day jam-packed with holiday fun.

The festival will include the beloved Girls on the Run’s 13th Annual Reindeer Run, appearances from Santa and Mrs. Claus, the lighting of the downtown Christmas tree, Terrebonne High’s Christmas parade, and more!

Photos provided by Girls on the Run Bayou Region.

“We are looking forward to moving our Reindeer Run and combining it with this amazing festival,” said Monique Clark with Girls on the Run. “This is going to be a great time for everyone to celebrate the holidays, enjoy the decorations, and spend some time downtown.”

The Houma Downtown Christmas Festival will take place on Sunday, December 8, 2024. The schedule of events for the festival is as follows:

9:00 AM – Christmas Tree Contest Set Up

GOTR 5K Registration Opens

GOTR 5K Warm Up

GOTR 5k Starts

Christmas Festival Opens

Storytelling with Mrs. Claus

Judging of the Christmas Trees

Announcement of Christmas Tree Winners

Santa Departs

Terrebonne High Christmas Parade Starts

Lighting of the Christmas Tree

Anyone may register for the Girls on The Run Reindeer 5k, and interested participants can register here. See the race map below:

To stay up-to-date on the Festival, please visit their Facebook page.