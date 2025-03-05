Local restaurants, churches offering Lenten dining options for every taste

There is no shortage of options locally if you are planning to give up meat this Lent! Here are a few places where you can find a delicious meal:

St. Matthew’s Friday Lenten Lunches:

Take the guesswork out of your Friday lunches during Lent! Order in advance for a convenient way to have meatless meals prepared for you. You can pick-up meals at Parish Hall, dine in or delivery is offered for 5 or more plates in the downtown Houma area. This is also a great opportunity to bring a meal to a shut-in, a new mom, a busy dad, a new neighbor, an elder, or your favorite office team.

Lenten Fish Fry-Days – St. Bernadette:

St. Bernadette Knights of Columbus Council 7355 invites you to attend their Lenten Meal event on Friday evenings at Herbert Hall, located at 409 Funderburk St., between 5:00 -7:30 PM. You may purchase tickets at either the Church Office or at the door for a cost of $15 each. Meals will be ready at 5:00 PM and will stay open for those who want to attend Mass and the Stations of the Cross which begins at 6:00 PM. Please share with family and friends. God Bless!

Cannata’s:

Offering Café Cannata’s Seafood Extravaganza with the best plate lunch plate in town! Every Wednesday and Friday from 11 AM – 2 PM. Menu Highlights include:

Shrimp jambalaya

Fried catfish or shrimp

Shrimp boulettes

Seafood stuffed potato

Shrimp fettuccine

Shrimp okra gumbo

Shrimp, catfish, or oyster po-boys

Sweet & sour shrimp

Egg rolls, salad, dessert & more!

La Carreta Houma:

Celebrate the season with our special Lent menu – fresh, flavorful, and full of delicious options!

Rouses Seafood Hot Bar:

Hey, seafood fans! Today, we’re kicking off our Seafood Spectacular Hot Bar Menu for Ash Wednesday! Followed by every Friday, Saturday & Sunday during Lent. Just $9.99/lb.We’re also serving up fried seafood platters in our deli and boiled seafood combos in our seafood department. Come stop by!

Alumni Grill:

As Lent season arrives, come see us for our Lent Specials! We will have these all season while supplies last!

Grady V’s:

Lent is here, and so are our incredible new seafood specials! We’re bringing back our delicious Chargrilled Oysters AND adding three brand-new dishes to the lineup! Seafood Boudin Eggrolls, Redfish Sauce Piquante, Smoked Shrimp Dip, and Chargrilled Oysters. Each of these dishes are packed with bold Louisiana flavors you don’t want to miss!

Cajun Potato Kitchen Houma: We would like to share our wonderful menu items that are lent friendly: .Shrimp potatoes, salad and wraps., Fried Shrimp, Seafood-potato, and salad, Fried fish, Broccoli & Cheese Potato, Plain Stuffed Potato, Seafood gumbo, Crawfish Potato, Crawfish etouffee , Crab & Corn Bisque, Fries & Onion rings, and Red bean.



VFW Memorial Park Post 764:

Our Lent Menu is Ready! Takeout is Available..there is a $1 Surcharge for all Phone/Takeout Orders.



Peppers Pizzeria Houma:

Our Lent Specials are here, and you already know they’re crowd favorites! Seafood Supreme Pizza with Gulf shrimp, crawfish, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, red sauce & melty house cheese. Crawfish Bread, fresh-baked bread loaded with cheesy Creole crawfish stuffing. Lent doesn’t mean missing out on bold, mouthwatering eats—Peppers is here to prove it!

Bourbon Street Deli:

Kick off the season with fresh, flavorful seafood at! Whether you’re observing Lent or just love a good meal, we’ve got the perfect specials for you. Shrimp Basket, Catfish Basket, Catfish Po’boy, Shrimp Po’boy, Crab Burger, and more. Start Lent the right way—with great food!

The Willow Cafe:

Join us every Friday for our special lent menu.

St. Joseph Annual Lenten Gumbo:

The Gumbo Gang here at St. Joseph Co-Cathedral has been busy preparing for the annual Lenten Seafood Gumbo. For many years the parishioners, family members and friends of the parish have contributed to the Good Samaritan Food Bank by participating in our gumbo fund raiser held every Friday in Lent. For a $12 donation you get a piping hot bowl of fresh seafood gumbo and rice, potato salad, bread and your choice of a homemade dessert. Patrons who are in hurry can drive through and pick up meals without leaving your car. For those who have more time and want to visit while eating, the dining room is open from 11:00 AM-1:00 PM every Friday for your dine-in pleasure. Meals will be served beginning Friday, March 7, 2025.

St. Anthony of Padua Lenten Supper Series:

Lenten Soup Suppers and Stations of the Cross begin NEXT FRIDAY, March 7, 2025. Soup supper will start at 5:00 PM in the Parish Hall, with Stations of the Cross to follow at 6:15 in the church. Come be a part of this long-standing Lenten tradition.

Are we missing any of your favorites? Send us a note at isabelle@rushing-media.com.