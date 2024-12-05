Local restaurants fuel Terrebonne Cadets’ final training

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet is honored to announce a series of generous donations that were received from three local restaurants, which were utilized to feed Academy Cadets and Staff of the Terrebonne Parish Regional Training Academy.

On December 2-4, a group of 14 cadets embarked on their final days of training at the Terrebonne Parish Regional Training Academy, before their graduation scheduled for December 6, 2024. During this 72-hour training, cadets are placed in numerous scenario-based situations, where they are tested on all of the skills they have learned throughout the academy, but this time, under real life circumstances. The cadets undergo rigorous and strenuous training, where they are intentionally put in real life situations under real life circumstances such as extended work hours, critical incidents, and many others.

With the extended training times, feeding the Cadets and Staff became a necessity, where three local restaurants stepped up in a very big way, and to say that the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office is grateful, would be an understatement!

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff would like to personally thank Texas Roadhouse, Hooter’s, and Walk-On’s of Thibodaux for the delicious meals that were provided, for a very worthy cause. Sheriff Tim Soignet said, “I am incredibly grateful for the donations to our office. The fact that these particular restaurants saw the need to help both our agency and our personnel, with much needed resources, is very humbling. We worked very hard every day to create an environment where our relationships with local businesses and residents can grow for the future, and I believe we are moving in the right direction.”