Local Rotary Clubs donate to wounded war heroes

Local Rotary Clubs provided support to the Wounded War Heroes Offshore Rodeo in Grand Isle.

The Wounded War Heroes (WWH) was founded to show appreciation to the men and women who have been wounded or injured as a result of serving our country by providing them therapeutic outdoor experiences upon their return home. One such event is the Rodeo, a two-day, deep water fishing event for combat injured veterans in Grand Isle. The veterans compete in eight fish categories with plaques given in each category. Each veteran leaves with either an additional trip or a door prize valued at least $250. All the fish caught are cleaned by volunteers and each veteran leaves with a supply of fish.

To continue our mission of assisting veterans, the Rotary Club of Houma (through its local foundation Houma Rotary Foundation) coordinated ditty bags to be given to participating veterans. Other local Rotary Clubs answered the call to also donate items and help with this worthy cause by providing items that would enhance the fishing weekend, including a fishing line cutter, hat, LED light, cooling towel, and more. Participating clubs are Rotary Club of Houma, Rotary Club of Houma-Terrebonne, Sunrise Rotary Club of Houma, Rotary Club of Downtown Houma, Rotary Club of Thibodaux, and Rotary Club of Golden Meadow.