Local schools place at BETA National Conferences in Orlando

Local schools took home top prizes at the National BETA Convention, held this past June in Orlando.
Here are the local winners from Terrebonne and Lafourche Parish:
National Elementary BETA Convention Winners
Campaign Skit Elementary – National Presidential (Top 2)
- 2nd Place: Houma Christian School – LA
Convention Invention Elementary
- 3rd Place: Bayou Blue Upper Elementary – LA
Drawing Elementary
- 3rd Place: Caden King (Lisa Park Elementary School – LA)
Hand Drawn Anime Elementary
- 3rd Place: Bryleigh Aucoin (Lisa Park Elementary School – LA)
Lead Outside the Box Elementary
- 9th Place: Houma Christian School – LA
Living Literature Elementary
- 2nd Place: Montegut Middle School – LA
Marketing & Communications Elementary
- 4th Place: Montegut Middle School – LA
Performing Arts Elementary – Solo, Duo, Trio – Dancer
- 3rd Place: Broadmoor Elementary School – LA
Performing Arts Elementary Large Group
- 9th Place: Houma Christian School – LA
Performing Arts Elementary Small Group
- 8th Place: Lisa Park Elementary School – LA
Scrapbook Elementary
- 5th Place: Montegut Middle School – LA
Service Learning Showcase Elementary
- 1st Place: Bourg Elementary – LA
- 3rd Place: St. Bernadette School – LA
Songfest Elementary
- 8th Place: Lisa Park Elementary School – LA
Spelling 5th Grade
- 2nd Place: Callie Champagne (Broadmoor Elementary School – LA)
National Junior BETA Convention Winners
Digital Art Junior
- 2nd Place: Jonah Curole (Holy Rosary Catholic School – LA)
Language Arts 7th Grade
- 5th Place: Lily LeBoeuf (St. Bernadette School – LA)
Lead Outside the Box Junior
- 1st Place: Houma Christian School – LA
Performing Arts Junior Large Group
- 2nd Place: Houma Christian School – LA
Recyclable Art Junior
- 5th Place: Gianna Eschete (St. Bernadette School – LA)
Scrapbook Junior
- 8th Place: Houma Christian School – LA
Social Studies 7th Grade
- 7th Place: Eli Picou (Montegut Middle School – LA)
Speech Junior
- 10th Place: Jacob Gold (Houma Christian School – LA)
Two Dimensional Design Junior
- 5th Place: Lisa Park Elementary School – LA
US History 8th Grade
- 5th Place: Keith Melancon (Thibodaux Middle School – LA)
The National Senior BETA Convention Winners
Drawing Division II
- 7th Place: Makayla Rhodes (Houma Homeschoolers – LA)
Language Arts 11th Grade
- 10th Place: Rozzie Hubbell (Louisiana School for Math, Science and the Arts – LA)
Performing Arts Senior – Solo, Duo, Trio – Instrumentalist
- 3rd Place: Houma Christian School – LA
Performing Arts Senior Large Group
- 8th Place: Houma Christian School – LA