Local schools place at BETA National Conferences in Orlando

Local schools took home top prizes at the National BETA Convention, held this past June in Orlando.

Here are the local winners from Terrebonne and Lafourche Parish:

National Elementary BETA Convention Winners

Campaign Skit Elementary – National Presidential (Top 2)

2nd Place: Houma Christian School – LA

Convention Invention Elementary

3rd Place: Bayou Blue Upper Elementary – LA

Drawing Elementary

3rd Place: Caden King (Lisa Park Elementary School – LA)

Hand Drawn Anime Elementary

3rd Place: Bryleigh Aucoin (Lisa Park Elementary School – LA)

Lead Outside the Box Elementary

9th Place: Houma Christian School – LA

Living Literature Elementary

2nd Place: Montegut Middle School – LA

Marketing & Communications Elementary

4th Place: Montegut Middle School – LA

Performing Arts Elementary – Solo, Duo, Trio – Dancer

3rd Place: Broadmoor Elementary School – LA

Performing Arts Elementary Large Group

9th Place: Houma Christian School – LA

Performing Arts Elementary Small Group

8th Place: Lisa Park Elementary School – LA

Scrapbook Elementary

5th Place: Montegut Middle School – LA

Service Learning Showcase Elementary

1st Place: Bourg Elementary – LA

3rd Place: St. Bernadette School – LA

Songfest Elementary

8th Place: Lisa Park Elementary School – LA

Spelling 5th Grade

2nd Place: Callie Champagne (Broadmoor Elementary School – LA)

National Junior BETA Convention Winners

Digital Art Junior

2nd Place: Jonah Curole (Holy Rosary Catholic School – LA)

Language Arts 7th Grade

5th Place: Lily LeBoeuf (St. Bernadette School – LA)

Lead Outside the Box Junior

1st Place: Houma Christian School – LA

Performing Arts Junior Large Group

2nd Place: Houma Christian School – LA

Recyclable Art Junior

5th Place: Gianna Eschete (St. Bernadette School – LA)

Scrapbook Junior

8th Place: Houma Christian School – LA

Social Studies 7th Grade

7th Place: Eli Picou (Montegut Middle School – LA)

Speech Junior

10th Place: Jacob Gold (Houma Christian School – LA)

Two Dimensional Design Junior

5th Place: Lisa Park Elementary School – LA

US History 8th Grade

5th Place: Keith Melancon (Thibodaux Middle School – LA)

The National Senior BETA Convention Winners

Drawing Division II

7th Place: Makayla Rhodes (Houma Homeschoolers – LA)

Language Arts 11th Grade

10th Place: Rozzie Hubbell (Louisiana School for Math, Science and the Arts – LA)

Performing Arts Senior – Solo, Duo, Trio – Instrumentalist

3rd Place: Houma Christian School – LA

Performing Arts Senior Large Group