Local STEM students participate in Lego League Challenge Tournament, several to advance to State Championship

BayouSTEM is excited to announce that local teams recently participated in the FIRST Lego League Challenge Coastal Qualifier, with several advancing to the State Championship in January.

“I’m really proud of all these local teams for their hard work in the competition,” said Christie Landry, BayouSTEM Director. “It’s always wonderful to see local kids excel in STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) activities.”

All photos provided by BayouSTEM.

The 2024-2025 Louisiana FIRST Lego League Challenge State Championship will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2025, at Jesuit High School in New Orleans. 60 Louisiana teams who placed in their local Qualifying Tournaments will proceed to the Championship.

The following teams representing Lafourche Parish will competed in the recent Qualifying Tournament:

LCOM – Larose Cutoff Middle School – ADVANCING TO CHAMPIONSHIPS

Gatorbots – Bayou Blue Middle School – ADVANCING TO CHAMPIONSHIPS

WarBots – Thibodaux Middle School – ADVANCING TO CHAMPIONSHIPS

Bourg Mighty Lions 24 – Bourg Elementary School – ADVANCING TO CHAMPIONSHIPS

BayouSTEM Lotl:Bots – BayouSTEM Community Team – ADVANCING TO CHAMPIONSHIPS

Robotic Wolves – Coteau Bayou Blue Elementary

OES BearBots – Oakshire Elementary

ELearning Eagles – ELearning Academy

OES RoboCubs – Oakshire Elementary

Space Cubs – Raceland Middle School

LKMS Robotics – Lockport Middle School

GMMS Lions – Golden Meadow Middle School

Congratulations to all the local students who participated in this event! For more information, pleaser visit BayouSTEM on Facebook.