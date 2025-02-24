Local students take home top prizes at Louisiana Junior Beta State Convention

National Beta members from Houma-Thibodaux schools are celebrating their recent participation in the 48th Annual Louisiana Junior Beta State Convention held in the Cajundome & Convention Center in Lafayette. The state of Louisiana hosts the largest Beta State Convention in the country with 13,000 attendees.

Louisiana’s Junior State President, Houma Christian student Delaney Walker, gave her farewell speech as she passes on her duties to a newly elected state president.

All photos provided.

These Houma-Thibodaux schools were announced as winners of the following competitions:

Best of Show Junior – 1st Place: Gianna Eschete (St. Bernadette School – LA)

Black & White Photography Junior – 5th Place: Henry Rochel (Broadmoor Elementary School – LA)

Club Trading Pin Junior – 1st Place: Houma Christian School – LA

Drawing Junior – 1st Place: Brady LeBoeuf (Houma Junior High School – LA)

Fiber Arts Junior

3rd Place: Kinley Cooper (Houma Christian School – LA)

5th Place: Malorie Walker (Montegut Middle School – LA)

Hand Drawn Anime Junior – 1st Place: Sophia Nguyen (Houma Junior High School – LA)

Jewelry Junior – 4th Place: Sonoma Nickolson (Houma Junior High School – LA)

Language Arts 7th Grade – 4th Place: Lily LeBoeuf (St. Bernadette School – LA)

Living Literature Junior – 1st Place: Montegut Middle School – LA

Marketing & Communications Junior – 3rd Place: Montegut Middle School – LA

Mixed Media Junior – 1st Place: Morgan LeBlanc (Lisa Park Elementary School – LA)

Musicology Junior Finals – 4th Place: Evergreen Junior High School – LA

Painting Junior – 4th Place: Violet LeBouef (Saint Matthews Episcopal School – LA)

Performing Arts Junior – Solo, Duo, Trio – Dancer – 1st Place: Patrick Dishman (St. Bernadette School – LA)

Performing Arts Junior – Solo, Duo, Trio – Vocalist – 2nd Place: Bella Carter (Montegut Middle School – LA)

Performing Arts Junior Large Group – 5th Place: Houma Christian School – LA

Pottery Junior – 1st Place: Sophie Martin (Houma Christian School – LA)

Premier Performer Junior Dancer

Ella Greer (Houma Christian School – LA)

Patrick Dishman (St. Bernadette School – LA)

Averi Whitney (Houma Christian School – LA)

Premier Performer Junior Singer

Genevieve Arceneaux (Houma Christian School – LA)

Bella Carter (Montegut Middle School – LA)

Recyclable Art Junior – 1st Place: Gianna Eschete (St. Bernadette School – LA)

Science 8th Grade – 5th Place: Zachary Cardinale (Houma Junior High School – LA)

Scrapbook Junior

3rd Place: Houma Christian School – LA

5th Place: Montegut Middle School – LA

Service Learning Showcase Junior – 1st Place: Montegut Middle School – LA

Social Studies 7th Grade – 5th Place: Eli Picou (Montegut Middle School – LA)

Speech Junior

1st Place: Jacob Gold (Houma Christian School – LA)

2nd Place: Madison Naquin (St. Bernadette School – LA)

Three Dimensional Design Junior

1st Place: Mulberry Elementary School – LA

4th Place: Houma Christian School – LA

Two Dimensional Design Junior – 1st Place: Lisa Park Elementary School – LA

US History 8th Grade – 5th Place: Keith Melancon (Thibodaux Middle School – LA)

Woodworking Junior – 1st Place: Calleigh Luke (Montegut Middle School – LA)

National Beta State Convention allows students the opportunity to compete in various individual and team competitions and opportunities to run for several leadership positions. These victories at the state level provide an opportunity to compete at the national level. National Convention will be held at the Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center in Orlando, Florida during Summer 2025.

With more than 500,000 active members and 14,000 clubs nationally and internationally, National Beta has become the nation’s largest independent, non-profit, educational youth organization. National Beta promotes the ideals of academic achievement, character, service and leadership among elementary and secondary school students. National Elementary Beta includes grades 4-5, National Junior Beta includes grades 6-8 and National Senior Beta includes grades 9-12. Visit betaclub.org for more information.

Information pulled from https://www.betaclub.org/event-winners/ photos from personal collection and social media accounts of individual schools.