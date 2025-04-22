Local students to show down at Terrebonne Parish’s 2025 Battle of the Books

The Terrebonne Parish Library System is thrilled to announce the return of its highly-anticipated Battle of the Books competition.

The Battle of the Books is a fast-paced, tournament-style competition where student teams test their knowledge of books from the competition’s reading list. Modeled after popular game shows like College Bowl and Family Feud, the event challenges participants to earn points by answering trivia questions with speed and accuracy.

This exciting literary showdown, presented in partnership with Synergy Bank, will take place on Saturday, April 26, 2025, at 10:00 AM at the Houma Municipal Auditorium.

Students at each participating school have been grouped into teams that first compete in school-wide battles. The top two teams from each school will advance to the area-wide championship. In addition to book knowledge, teams will also be judged on:

Best Team Costume – Show off creative flair with fun, themed outfits.

Sportsmanship – Demonstrating teamwork and positive attitudes.

School Spirit – Bringing energy and pride to the competition.

“Battle of the Books is more than just a trivia contest—it encourages a love for reading, promotes teamwork, and lets students showcase their creativity and school pride,” said Mary Cosper-Leboeuf, Director of the Terrebonne Parish Library System.

The community is invited to come out and support these young literary champions. This event is free and open to the public. For more information, contact Megan Hutchinson, Youth Services Supervisor at 985-876-5861 or visit the Terrebonne Parish Public Library on Facebook.