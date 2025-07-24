Local team wins Northshore Knockout Robotics Championship

The Bayou Crusaders, a competitive, community-based high school robotics team, recently took home First Place as part of the winning alliance at a recent robotics competition.

This annual FIRST™ Robotics Competition off-season event, the Northshore Knockout held in Mandeville, brought together dozens of top-tier robotics teams from across the Gulf South to showcase their engineering skills, strategy, and teamwork in a high-energy competition. The Bayou Crusaders, also known by their team number FRC Team 9699 joined forces with two alliance partners, FRC Team 8044 Denham Venom (Denham Springs) and FRC Team 2992 SS Prometheus (Mandeville), to dominate the elimination rounds and secure the coveted championship title.

“We are incredibly proud of our team’s performance this weekend,” said head coach Dominick Clement. “Their hard work during the regular season and commitment to continual improvement paid off, and they demonstrated what it means to compete with both heart and professionalism.”

The Bayou Crusaders competed using their 2025 season robot, refined and recalibrated for off-season play. Their performance during the qualification rounds earned them a selection into the playoff alliance, where their speed, agility, and defense strategies were critical to the alliance’s success in the finals.

This victory marks a major milestone for the Bayou Crusaders as they continue to build momentum heading into the 2026 FRC season. The team is grateful for the support of their mentors, sponsors, and the BayouSTEM and Fletcher community.

“Winning Northshore Knockout is more than just a trophy—it’s a testament to our growth, teamwork, and passion for robotics,” said team captain Anabelle Barnett. “We’re excited for what’s ahead.”

The Bayou Crusaders are hosted by BayouSTEM and based out of Fletcher Technical Community College. The team welcome new members, mentors, and sponsors as they prepare for another exciting season of innovation, collaboration, and competition.

For more information about the Bayou Crusaders, visit their website or Facebook.