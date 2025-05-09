Local volunteers transform Southdown Trail into a hidden gem for hikers and bikers in Houma

Looking for a place to hike, bike, and enjoy the outdoors in Terrebonne Parish? Look no further!

Over the past year, a group of determined community members have been working hard to restore the Southdown Trail, located right off Valhi Boulevard in Houma– so everyone can get outside and get moving.

“The Southdown Trail System was formed by the Terrebonne Parish Government roughly 8 years ago, but the whole area was essentially grassy paths and wooded areas. There were no actual trails,” explained John Fontenot, one of the leaders of the project. “A few of us saw the potential and got the idea to see if we could cut real trails along the path for people to use.”

Photos provided by Southdown Trail on Facebook.

Fontenot, along with Stuart Babin and others, approached the Parish Government for permission to get started. “They said yes, and before we knew it, we were out there with our tools and ready to work,” said Fontenot.

With the help of dozens of volunteers from around the community, several miles of trails have been cut throughout the property, even using dirt and mulch to build up the low-lying areas to make the path safer. On a semi-regular basis or after a particularly strong storm, volunteers will gather again to perform maintenance and clear the trails. This project was and still remains 100% volunteer-driven, with no contractors or Parish employment.

Photos provided by Southdown Trail on Facebook.

Looking towards the future, Fontenot and his team hope to acquire signage for the trail, including name plates and a birds-eye view map at the trailhead. Leadership Terrebonne will be donating a welcome sign to the trailhead, which is estimated to be installed by the end of the summer.

“It’s a really incredible place. You can really get immersed in the nature,” said Fontenot. “Our goal is to just give people a great place to enjoy the outdoors– whether you want to bike, walk, or jog, there is something for the whole family.”

The Southdown Trail is located at 800 Valhi Boulevard in Houma and is open 24 hours a day, with recommended usage during daylight hours. In honor of National Trails Day on June 7, 2025, there will be guided tours of the trails and flyers available with more information. Stay tuned as the date approaches.

For more updates on the Southdown Trail, please visit their Facebook page. See the current trail map below.