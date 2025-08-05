Local youth shine in Outdoor Skills at 2025 YHEC National Championship

Youth from across Louisiana proved they are among the best in the nation in outdoor skills at the 2025 Youth Hunter Education Challenge (YHEC) National Championship last week in Bentonville, Arkansas.

The Louisiana Bayou Bandits Gold team earned the top overall junior team award and Louisiana teams earned the top team ranking in four categories – Junior Muzzleloader, Junior Responsibility Exam, Junior Orienteering and Senior Wildlife ID.

Individually, Coben Trosclair of the Bayou Bandits Gold team earned the overall top individual award in the Senior Division while Kent Rains of the Bayou Bandits Copper team took fourth overall senior award. Trosclair also was the top individual in the Senior Archery and Shotgun competitions while Rains was the top individual in Senior Rifle.

In the Juniors Division, Louisiana dominated the individual orienteering category with Ehren Gros taking first, Collin Henry getting second, Sydnee Myhand getting third and Logan Benoit taking fourth.

Approximately 200 participants ages 10-18 from nine states — Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Maryland, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Texas and Wyoming — took part in the event which included competitions in wildlife identification, orienteering, safety trail, shotgun, archery, rifle, muzzleloader and pistol shooting as well as a hunter responsibility exam.

Congratulations to all of the 2025 Louisiana YHEC participants! Louisiana award winners include:

Team Awards

Junior Division

1st Place Overall – Bayou Bandits Gold: Andrew Hebert, Ehren Gros, Logan Benoit, Mathew Chaisson, Sydnee Myhand

5th Place Overall – Bayou Bandits Bronze: Collin Henry, Kayden Cantrell, Mason Walker, Monty Blanchard, Parker Arceneaux

5th Place Archery – Bayou Bandits Gold: Andrew Hebert, Ehren Gros, Logan Benoit, Matthew Chaisson, Sydnee Myhand

3rd Place Shotgun – Bayou Bandits Gold: Andrew Hebert, Ehren Gros, Logan Benoit, Matthew Chaisson, Sydnee Myhand

4th Place Rifle – Bayou Bandits Gold: Andrew Hebert, Ehren Gros, Logan Benoit, Matthew Chaisson, Sydnee Myhand

1st Place Muzzleloader – Bayou Bandits Gold: Andrew Hebert, Ehren Gros, Logan Benoit, Matthew Chaisson, Sydnee Myhand

2nd Place Muzzleloader – Bayou Bandits Silver: Andrew Toups, Benton Trosclair, Bryon Peters, Cole Hebert, Kohen Hebert

1st Place Responsibility Exam – Bayou Bandits Gold: Andrew Hebert, Ehren Gros, Logan Benoit, Matthew Chaisson, Sydnee Myhand

3rd Place Responsibility Exam – Bayou Bandits Copper: Allen Walker, Blaise Dillard, Brantly Tedder, Camden Dillard, Levi Church

5th Place Responsibility Exam – Bayou Bandits Bronze: Collin Henry, Kayden Cantrell, Mason Walker, Monty Blanchard, Parker Arceneaux

4th Place Safety Trail – Bayou Bandits Gold: Andrew Hebert, Ehren Gros, Logan Benoit, Matthew Chaisson, Sydnee Myhand

2nd Place Wildlife ID – Bayou Bandits Copper: Allen Walker, Blaise Dillard, Brantly Tedder, Camden Dillard, Levi Church

4th Place Wildlife ID – MASH Team: Baron Paul, Eli Thiels, Liam Thiels, Nathan Soileau, Trent Andries

1st Place Orienteering – Bayou Bandits Gold: Andrew Hebert, Ehren Gros, Logan Benoit, Matthew Chaisson, Sydnee Myhand

3rd Place Orienteering – Bayou Bandits Bronze: Collin Henry, Kayden Cantrell, Mason Walker, Monty Blanchard, Parker Arceneaux

4th Place Orienteering – Bayou Bandits Copper: Allen Walker, Blaise Dillard, Brantly Tedder, Camden Dillard, Levi Church

Senior Division

5th Place Overall – Bayou Bandits Gold: Coben Trosclair, Hunter Poche, Joel Orgeron, Logan Andrus, Rana Orgeron

4th Place Shotgun – Bayou Bandits Gold: Coben Trosclair, Hunter Poche, Joel Orgeron, Logan Andrus, Rana Orgeron

5th Place Rifle – Bayou Bandits Gold: Coben Trosclair, Hunter Poche, Joel Orgeron, Logan Andrus, Rana Orgeron

2nd Place Responsibility Exam – Bayou Bandits Gold: Coben Trosclair, Hunter Poche, Joel Orgeron, Logan Andrus, Rana Orgeron

2nd Place Safety Trail – Bayou Bandits Copper: Audrey Pellegrin, Baylie Tedder, Kent Rains, Lillian Church, Xander Naquin

1st Place Wildlife ID – Bayou Bandits Gold: Coben Trosclair, Hunter Poche, Joel Orgeron, Logan Andrus, Rana Orgeron

4th Place Orienteering – MASH Team: Landon Glenn, Madeleine Soileau, Tallon Soileau, Tyler Layssard, Westin Airhart

5th Place Orienteering – Bayou Bandits Gold: Coben Trosclair, Hunter Poche, Joel Orgeron, Logan Andrus, Rana Orgeron

Individual Awards

Junior Division

2nd Place Safety Trail – Logan Benoit, Bayou Bandits Gold

3rd Place Safety Trail – Eli Thiels, MASH Team

9th Place Safety Trail – Ehren Gros, Bayou Bandits Gold

2nd Place Wildlife ID – Liam Thiels, MASH Team

3rd Place Wildlife ID – Ehren Gros, Bayou Bandits Gold

4th Place Wildlife ID – Allen Walker, Bayou Bandits Copper

6th Place Wildlife ID – Camden Dillard, Bayou Bandits Copper

8th Place Wildlife ID – Blaise Dillard, Bayou Bandits Copper

1st Place Orienteering – Ehren Gros, Bayou Bandits Gold

2nd Place Orienteering – Collin Henry, Bayou Bandits Bronze

3rd Place Orienteering – Sydnee Myhand, Bayou Bandits Gold

4th Place Orienteering – Logan Benoit, Bayou Bandits Gold

8th Place Orienteering – Allen Walker, Bayou Bandits Copper

10th Place Orienteering – Kayden Cantrell, Bayou Bandits Bronze

9th Place Pistol – Andrew Toups, Bayou Bandits Silver

Senior Division

1st Place Overall – Coben Trosclair, Bayou Bandits Gold

4th Place Overall – Kent Rains, Bayou Bandits Copper

1st Place Archery – Coben Trosclair, Bayou Bandits Gold

7th Place Archery – Westin Airhart, MASH Team

1st Place Shotgun – Coben Trosclair, Bayou Bandits Gold

10th Place Shotgun – Luke Landry, Bayou Bandits Bronze

1st Place Rifle – Kent Rains, Bayou Bandits Copper

2nd Place Rifle – Coben Trosclair, Bayou Bandits Gold

10th Place Muzzleloader – Joel Orgeron, Bayou Bandits Gold

5th Place Responsibility Exam – Tallon Soileau, MASH Team

7th Place Responsibility Exam – Kent Rains, Bayou Bandits Copper

9th Place Responsibility Exam – Logan Andrus, Bayou Bandits Gold

5th Place Safety Trail – Kent Rains, Bayou Bandits Copper

8th Place Safety Trail – Coben Trosclair, Bayou Bandits Gold

3rd Place Wildlife ID – Rana Orgeron, Bayou Bandits Gold

5th Place Wildlife ID – Kent Rains, Bayou Bandits Copper

7th Place Orienteering – Westin Airhart, MASH Team

8th Place Orienteering – Logan Andrus, Bayou Bandits Gold

9th Place Orienteering – Coben Trosclair, Bayou Bandits Gold

5th Place Pistol – Coben Trosclair, Bayou Bandits Gold