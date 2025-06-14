Locals join ‘No Kings’ movement with Houma protest

By Abigail Gauthier

Nicholls State University

The nationwide organized rally called “No Kings” took place in front of the Terrebonne Parish Courthouse in Houma on June 14.

Approximately 20 demonstrators gathered, holding various signs displaying anti-President Donald Trump verbiage. Cars passing by honked their horns, drove silently, or shouted—expressing their support or opposition to the protest.

The rally began on Martin Luther King Boulevard outside Lowe’s but was soon relocated to the courthouse in alignment with the requirement that protests be conducted on public property.

Susan Felio Price, a local social justice advocate and business owner, held a sign depicting two peace symbols and the words “Democracy in Action.”

“I stand for the people. My father was a two-time recipient of the Purple Heart, and his sacrifice was great,” Price said. “I’m here in his honor, and I’m here to support my daughter Katie so that she and my grandchildren know it is okay to stand up. Stand strong even if you are standing alone.”

The national “No Kings” movement emerged as a broad response to concerns about authoritarianism and the tone of recent political rhetoric. One moment that sparked widespread attention was a June 5 Truth Social post from former President Donald Trump, in which he declared:

“CONGESTION PRICING IS DEAD. Manhattan, and all of New York, is SAVED. LONG LIVE THE KING!”

“No Kings” organizers describe their rally as “a nationwide day of defiance” aimed at rejecting authoritarianism and reclaiming the American flag as a symbol of unity and democracy.

The Houma protest continued despite rainy weather conditions and concluded at 7:30 p.m.

This story was reported and written by a student with the support of the non-profit Louisiana Collegiate News Collaborative, an LSU-led coalition of eight universities, including Nicholls State University, funded by the Henry Luce and John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur foundations.