Locals unveil a historical marker of the 1887 Thibodaux Massacre

As the sun shone brightly and “Amazing Grace” played, the Jack Conrad Thibodaux Massacre Foundation unveiled its long-awaited historical marker honoring victims of the tragedy.

Located at 1123 Bourbon St. in Thibodaux, the new historical marker commemorates the massacre which occurred on a sugar cane plantation on November 23, 1887.

Sugarcane workers began organizing a strike, hoping to receive fair wages, rest days and paid time. In response, armed paramilitary groups and local militias attacked the workers and their families. Historians estimate the death toll at between 30 and 300 individuals, although the exact number cannot be determined due to the aftermath of the attack. Now, the tragedy is marked by the new Louisiana Department of Culture approved the state-sponsored marker.

The late Sylvester “Sampson” Jackson, the great-grandson of Jack Conrad– a victim of the massacre and a Union Soldier who survived to document what he had witnessed– donated the land upon which the museum and marker reside. Descendants of the massacre victims gathered under the shade, including Harambee Payton, the great-great-great-grandson of Conrad.

“We will always remember, and we will never forget,” Payton said. “We want their names to be heard. Even the unnamed have to be remembered. We honor their lives, and we continue to tell their stories.”

Albert Lirette, Commander of the United Veterans League, attached and raised the American flag to its pole and led a military salute to “Taps” alongside his fellow veterans.

Amanda Matis, Human Resources Director of the City of Thibodaux, said that she has only recently learned about the history of the Thibodaux massacre. Matis said that the history of the massacre is not yet widely known in her circle.

“This event is very emotional for me because I did not know a lot about what had happened. It was very eye-opening for me that this happened here in a city that I live in,” Matis said. “I told my children about it, and they did not know about it. Why aren’t our children learning about the Thibodaux Massacre in history?”

Matis expressed gratitude that the Jack Conrad Thibodaux Massacre Foundation is bringing to light the painful history of the massacre to the city.

