Lockport Lift Bridge to close for 10 days beginning this Monday

Per the Louisiana DOTD, the Lockport Lift Bridge over Company Canal on LA 1 in Lockport will be closed for repairs for 10 days beginning on Monday, March 17, 2025.

All thru traffic must detour to LA 308 via the Champagne-Harrelson Memorial Bridge near Gheens (north) and the Belle Vue Bridge in Lockport (south).

For more information, please stay up to day on the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office on Facebook.