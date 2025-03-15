Lockport Lift Bridge to close for 10 days beginning this Monday

Per the Louisiana DOTD, the Lockport Lift Bridge over Company Canal on LA 1 in Lockport will be closed for repairs for 10 days beginning on Monday, March 17, 2025.


 

All thru traffic must detour to LA 308 via the Champagne-Harrelson Memorial Bridge near Gheens (north) and the Belle Vue Bridge in Lockport (south).

For more information, please stay up to day on the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office on Facebook.

Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office - Press Release
