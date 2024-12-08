Lockport Middle School teacher honored as Outstanding Jazz Educator

Lockport Middle School’s Kelsie Sampey has been named a 2025 Outstanding Jazz Educator by the Louisiana Association for Jazz Education (LAJE). This prestigious recognition highlights her dedication to advancing jazz education across Louisiana.

Recipients of this award are celebrated for their professional standards, strong leadership, and positive relationships with students, faculty, and administrators. Sampey’s commitment to fostering an exemplary school music program and advocating for arts education, both within her school and the community, played a key role in earning this honor.

Sampey will be formally recognized at the Louisiana Music Educators Association Conference, set to take place in January in New Orleans.

Congratulations to Kelsie Sampey for this well-deserved accolade and for her contributions to music and arts education in the Lafourche Parish School District.