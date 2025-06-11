Lockport Upper Elementary student earns national recognition in America’s 250th Anniversary Contest

June 11, 2025
June 11, 2025

Luke Bourgeois. Photo provided.

Congratulations to Luke Bourgeois, a rising 5th grader at Lockport Upper Elementary, who was selected as a 2nd place winner in the 2025 America’s Field Trip Contest.

 

America’s Field Trip is a contest that invites students across the country in grades 3–12 to be part of America’s 250th anniversary by sharing their perspectives on what America means to them.

 

“In 2026, the United States will mark our Semiquincentennial: the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence,” said America250, organizer of the contest. “Today’s young people are the leaders, innovators, and thinkers who will shape the next 250 years — and it’s important their voices are heard as we commemorate this historic milestone.”

 

Artwork by Luke Bourgeois. Photo provided.

 

With a record number of submissions representing all 50 states, 5 U.S. territories, and the District of Columbia, 150 students were selected by a panel of current and former educators for their inspiring work.

 

“This nationwide competition challenged students to reflect on what America means to them, and Luke’s creative artwork stood out among thousands of entries, earning him a $500 cash prize,” said the Lafourche Parish School District. “Way to go, Luke! We are so proud of your talent and creativity and inspired by your vision of our nation.”

 

To see a full list of awardees, and read more about the contest, please click here.

