Lockport’s Chris Huddleston named Lafourche Parish Assistant District Attorney

The Lafourche Parish District Attorney’s Office is thrilled to announce that Chris Huddleston was officially sworn in earlier today by the Honorable Rebecca Robichaux as the parish’s newest Assistant District Attorney.

Huddleston is a native of the area, having graduated from E.D. White Catholic High School and Nicholls State University. Huddleston received his law degree from Loyola University New Orleans College of Law, where he graduated Cum Laude and was designated as a William Crowe Scholar for finishing in the top ten percent of his class.

Huddleston has over a decade of experience serving his community, serving most recently as the Town Attorney for Lockport. Huddleston will be joining Lafourche Parish’s Arraignments Division, where his legal talents will make a meaningful impact– working closely alongside Lafourche Parish District Attorney, Kristine Russell, to protect the interests of Lafourche Parish.

For more information about the Lafourche Parish District Attorney’s Office, please click here.