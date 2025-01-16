Looming TikTok Ban: Houma-based content creator DJ Rhett on how it will affect local influencers

On January 19, 2025, the popular social media app TikTok could face stateside closure as the Supreme Court considers a law that would ban the platform in the United States.

This would not only impact the 170 million and counting American users, but also those who make their living on the social media platform– including those local to Terrebonne and Lafourche Parish.

“I jumped on TikTok later than most– I built my following on Facebook, Instagram, and Snapchat first, and then moved over to TikTok,” said Houma-based comedian Rhett LeCompte, known by his social media handle DJ Rhett. “Facebook and Instagram wouldn’t allow me to film lip sync videos but TikTok did, which helped a lot. I never was one to put all my eggs in one basket, but TikTok definitely boosted my career.”

DJ Rhett currently has 1.7 million follows on Facebook, 311,000 followers on Instagram, and almost 800,00 followers on TikTok. The comedian, musician, and social media personality has gained his extensive following by posting videos of life in Louisiana, and more specifically, down the bayou in Terrebonne Parish.

“I hope this won’t affect my career as much as people who are only posting on TikTok, but still, it will be a challenge to continue to diversify the platforms where I connect with my audience,” explained LeCompte. “I’ll likely have to build up a following on X (formerly Twitter), and regrow what I lost from TikTok. Millions of people have built their careers on TikTok, and it almost feels like you’re losing your job.”

A TikTok ban in the United States would mean that the app would be unavailable for download in the App Store. If the app is already downloaded on your device, it may not allow you to access it, or seem buggy and defective– causing issues for those like DJ Rhett who use the platform to generate revenue and connect with their audiences, both local and international.

Implementation of the law will potentially go into affect on Sunday, January 19, 2025. Stay tuned for more information as it becomes available.

