Losing Sleep, Gaining Sun: Daylight Saving Time is here

It’s that time of year again—time to spring forward and trade an hour of sleep for an extra hour of evening sunshine! Don’t forget to set your clocks ahead one hour before bed tonight. Daylight Saving Time begins at 2 a.m. on Sunday, March 9, 2025, and continues until 2 a.m. on Sunday, November 2, 2025.

Why do we do this?

Daylight saving time (DST) in the U.S. first took hold during World War I as a way to conserve energy, encouraging people to use natural daylight instead of electricity. After the war, the idea faded but made a comeback during World War II for the same reason. It wasn’t until 1966 that the Uniform Time Act set DST as a national standard, though some states—like Arizona and Hawaii—opted out.

Love it or hate it, DST is here to stay… for now.

Over the years, debates have flared about whether we should keep or ditch daylight saving time altogether. Some studies suggest it reduces energy use, while others argue the disruption to sleep schedules causes more harm than good. In 2022, the U.S. Senate even passed the Sunshine Protection Act to make DST permanent, but the bill stalled in Congress.

So for now, enjoy the longer evenings and try not to grumble too much about losing that precious hour of sleep!