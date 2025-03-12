Louisiana adds Gulf of America to K-12 Social Studies Standards

The Louisiana Department of Education (LDOE) is updating its Freedom Framework social studies standards to reflect President Trump’s executive order renaming the Gulf of Mexico as the Gulf of America. Following a recommendation from Louisiana State Superintendent of Education Dr. Cade Brumley, the Louisiana Board of Elementary and Secondary Education (BESE) approved the change today.

“The Gulf is a sustaining engine for Louisiana—it helps fuel our energy sector and food and seafood industry and sustains generations of families,” said Dr. Brumley. “Updating our academic standards ensures alignment with the leadership of President Trump and Governor Landry while reinforcing the Gulf’s significance to our state’s future.”

Aligning with National Leadership and Emergency Response Agencies

In January, President Trump issued an executive order officially renaming the Gulf of Mexico as the Gulf of America. Since then, major corporations such as Chevron, Murphy Oil, Shell, Google, Apple, and Microsoft have adjusted their materials and references accordingly. Louisiana state agencies, including the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, have also adopted the new terminology.

Organizations such as the National Weather Service (NWS), National Hurricane Center (NHC), and U.S. Geographic Names Information System have also implemented the change. Standardizing the terminology ensures consistency in hurricane tracking, emergency alerts, and public safety communications, all of which are critical for Louisiana’s emergency preparedness efforts.

Impact in Louisiana Schools

Louisiana’s Freedom Framework social studies standards specifically reference the Gulf in two areas—one in fourth grade and one in fifth grade. These updates will take effect in the 2025-2026 school year. Louisiana schools will not be required to purchase new instructional materials ahead of their regular update schedule, with digital materials likely being updated faster than materials that have already been printed. The LDOE will issue guidance for school systems and is working with publishers of fourth and fifth-grade Tier 1 social studies materials to incorporate the updates. Social studies instructional materials are routinely adjusted based on political boundaries and historical events.

Freedom Framework: A Commitment to American Exceptionalism

Dr. Brumley led the adoption of the K-12 student standards for social studies. Known as the Freedom Framework, these standards tell the story of American exceptionalism as well as the nation’s continuous journey towards becoming a more perfect union — highlighting the struggles, sacrifices, and success of the American people. Recognized as among the strongest standards in the nation, Louisiana has since advised other states in developing similar standards.

Adopted in 2022, the 2023-2024 school year marked the first year of implementation in Louisiana classrooms. The new standards are more rigorous and also introduce historical content in a more precise, coherent, and chronological manner while ensuring students develop essential skills.