Louisiana adds select Fishing Permits to LA Wallet for easy access on the water

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries and LA Wallet have partnered to add additional digital fishing permits to the LA Wallet app.

Effective today, (April 29, 2025), recreational anglers with LA Wallet can view their Recreational Offshore Landing Permit (ROLP) and their Bowfishing Permit on their smartphone. If you have trouble seeing these permits, user may need to close and reopen their app or even logout of LA Wallet then log back in.

New to LA Wallet?

The LA Wallet app is free for the public (download at Google Play / Apple Store). To connect your LDWF licenses to LA Wallet:

Tap the “LDWF Licenses” credential shown on the homepage.

Read the disclaimer, then tap the yellow “Connect LDWF Account” button at the bottom.

Once your LDWF account is found, tap “Yes” to add your licenses.

Your LDWF account information will display at the top of the screen. To see your individual licenses, tap the category to expand the licenses in that category. You will only see the categories for which you hold licenses. Expired licenses will display for 30 days in the LA Wallet.

As always, official hunting and fishing licenses/permits may still be carried in several other ways:

Email – If an email address is available in our system and a license is purchased, a digital version of that license will be emailed.

Image – An individual can also take a photo of their license and store that photo on their phone. Paper – We recommend folding the license and storing it in a zip-top bag or laminating the paper print between two pieces of packaging tape.

Hard cards – These collectible cards allow you to carry all of your active licenses on one long-lasting card that fits right in your wallet. The cards feature artwork from our very own outdoor enthusiasts.

Need a Free ROLP Permit?

To get your ROLP sign in or register at: https://ldwf.wlf.la.gov/rolp/login. A Recreational Offshore Landing Permit (ROLP) is required to possess tunas, billfish, swordfish, amberjacks, groupers, snappers, hinds, cobia, wahoo, gray triggerfish, and dolphinfish in Louisiana waters. This permit is free of charge.

Charter captains, including those fishing from vessels with a valid federal charter/headboat permit, are required to have a valid Charter ROLP to possess tunas, billfish, swordfish, amberjacks, groupers, snappers, hinds, cobia, wahoo, gray triggerfish and dolphinfish in Louisiana waters. A Charter ROLP covers all paying anglers on a charter trip. A Charter ROLP is also valid for the captain on any private, recreational offshore trips he may take. Charter captains should not get a separate ROLP for private trips; they only need a Charter ROLP.

Need a Free Bowfishing Permit?

The free permit can be received by using this link: https://ldwf.wlf.la.gov/bowp. On this page, you will either need to create a new account or, if you have a ROLP, log in using your ROLP credentials by clicking ‘Sign In With Email’. After you create your account, you should sign in with your LDWF number and then click ‘Create Permit’

If you have any questions or experience issues, please email ROLP@wlf.la.gov or call 225-763-5488.