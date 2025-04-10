Louisiana adopts new diploma endorsement to recognize excellence in civics education

The Louisiana Department of Education (LDOE) has developed the Freedom Framework Diploma Endorsement, a new recognition for high school students who demonstrate excellence in civics education.

Approved on April 9, 2025 by the Louisiana Board of Elementary and Secondary Education (BESE), the endorsement will be awarded to students who score Mastery or above on the LEAP 2025 civics assessment. Beginning with the 2025–2026 school year, eligible students will receive a special diploma seal and a red, white, and blue honor cord to wear during graduation.

“Graduating with a strong understanding of government and our nation’s history sets students up for academic success and informed civic engagement,” said Dr. Cade Brumley, Louisiana State Superintendent of Education. “This new diploma endorsement highlights Louisiana’s commitment to strengthening civics education.”

Louisiana Diploma Endorsements

A diploma endorsement is a special recognition students can earn that highlights achievement in a particular area. These endorsements give students the opportunity to showcase their hard work, interests, and future readiness on their high school diploma.

Freedom Framework

The new civics endorsement aligns with Louisiana’s Freedom Framework, the state’s K-12 student standards for social studies. Spearheaded by State Superintendent Dr. Cade Brumley and adopted in 2022, the standards tell the story of American exceptionalism as well as the nation’s continuous journey towards becoming a more perfect union.

Adopted in 2022, the 2023-2024 school year marked the first year of implementation in Louisiana classrooms. The new standards are more rigorous and also introduce historical content in a more precise, coherent, and chronological manner while ensuring students develop essential skills.