Louisiana Affirms Commitment To Equal Opportunity In Education

Louisiana State Superintendent of Education Dr. Cade Brumley has formally certified the state’s opposition to discriminatory and divisive practices in K-12 schools. Dr. Brumley today signed an assurance from the U.S. Department of Education certifying that Louisiana complies with federal antidiscrimination laws.

“My signature affirms Louisiana’s commitment to equal opportunity for all students to access an education free from discrimination,” said Dr. Brumley. “Schools were ordained to be academic institutions that pursue excellence. Louisiana is focused on merit and continuing our historic academic progress.”

Earlier this month, the U.S. Department of Education directed states to certify compliance with federal antidiscrimination requirements in order to continue receiving federal funds. Specifically, the certification affirms adherence to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the legal principles established in the Students for Fair Admissions v. Harvard decision.

Louisiana acted decisively to ensure clarity and compliance:

Certified full compliance with federal antidiscrimination law at the state level.

Collected signed assurances from all Louisiana school systems confirming their compliance.

Conditioned the April release of $37 million in competitive federal funds on school systems affirming compliance with nondiscrimination requirements.

Issued proactive guidance to school systems.

These are the latest actions Louisiana has taken against discriminatory and divisive practices in schools:

Dr. Brumley’s signature complies with the requirement by the U.S. Department of Education that states certify their compliance with antidiscrimination obligations in order to continue receiving federal financial assistance. For more information, please visit the U.S. Department of Education website or view their frequently asked questions or dear colleague letter.