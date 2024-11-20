Louisiana Department of Education awards top “A” ratings to fourteen local schools

The Louisiana Department of Education recently released their School and District Performance Scores today, and Terrebonne and Lafourche Parish School District schools earned a combined total of 14 schools with an “A” rating.

Louisiana students improved for the third year in a row, achieving the highest statewide school performance score under the current 150-point system.

“Louisiana students continue to make progress. A third consecutive year of growth is a testament to the many talented educators across our state and the student-first commitment from Governor Landry, the legislature, and our board,” said Louisiana State Superintendent of Education Dr. Cade Brumley.

The following local schools received “A” ratings in the recent report:

Lafourche Parish “A” Schools

Bayou Boeuf Elementary School

Central Lafourche High School

Chackbay Elementary School

Lockport Lower Elementary School

Lockport Middle School

Lockport Upper Elementary School

North Larose Elementary School

Sixth Ward Middle School

South Lafourche High School

St. Charles Elementary School

Terrebonne Parish “A” Schools

H.L. Bourgeois High School

Dularge Elementary School

Mulberry Elementary School

South Terrebonne High School

This is the latest data to show Louisiana students are maintaining and accelerating academic gains made since the pandemic.

Louisiana has achieved its highest national rankings ever, moving from 46th to 40th on the U.S. News & World Report Best States ranking.

Louisiana’s 4th graders led the country in reading growth and economically disadvantaged 4th graders improved from 42nd to 11th in reading on The Nation’s Report Card.

Louisiana is one of three states where average reading achievement in 2023 was above 2019 levels.

Louisiana ranked at the top of a national list recognizing states for adopting a comprehensive early literacy policy to provide students with the foundational reading skills to learn, graduate, and succeed.

Louisiana’s most recent cohort graduation rate increased.

Louisiana maintained LEAP gains made over the past two years on the most recent state assessments.

Louisiana students in grades K-3 improved their reading scores by 10 percentage points on the state’s first universal literacy screener.

For more information, please visit the Louisiana Department of Education’s website.