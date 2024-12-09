Louisiana education ranks fourth nationally on new study

Louisiana education ranks near the top of another national study. A new report places Louisiana education fourth overall nationally when revisiting the 2022 National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP), also known as the Nation’s Report Card. The 2022 test was the first time this national assessment was taken by students since 2019.

States’ Demographically Adjusted Performance on the 2022 Nation’s Report Card seeks to capture how well students in each state score on NAEP compared with demographically similar students around the country. This particular study ranks states with their scores adjusted for student demographics such as income, ethnicity, exceptionalities, and language barriers. Published since 2015 by the Urban Institute, it adjusts for differences across states.

“Louisiana is laser focused on a back to basics approach that drives student outcomes and gives teachers the support they need to be at their best,” said Louisiana State Superintendent of Education Dr. Cade Brumley. “We’re proud of the progress made, but far from satisfied. Our state is poised to accelerate if we can continue to make the type of brave decisions that move us forward.”

Among the takeaways in the new report when adjusting the 2022 Nation’s Report Card:

Louisiana ranked fourth overall. Other states in the top five are Florida, Texas, Mississippi, and Massachusetts. In this same report from 2019, Louisiana ranked 20th overall.

Louisiana’s relative performance grew more than any other state and is one of nine states to improve by more than 10 points.

Louisiana fourth graders ranked fifth in math and fourth in reading.

Louisiana eighth graders ranked fifth in math and second in reading.

This is the latest report to show Louisiana student progress.

This new study makes demographic adjustments to results from the 2022 Nation’s Report Card. On the 2022 Nation’s Report Card, Louisiana avoided some of the more dramatic losses seen nationally. Louisiana improved from 46th in 2019 to 42nd in 2022, its highest overall ranking among the states ever on NAEP. Louisiana fourth graders were No. 1 in the nation for reading growth and economically disadvantaged fourth graders improved from 42nd to 11th overall.

The Nation’s Report Card assesses 4th and 8th graders in reading and math. Conducted every two years since 2003, it had been suspended since 2019 due to the global pandemic prior to 2022. Results from the 2024 assessment are scheduled to be released in early 2025. It is the largest nationally representative and continuing assessment of what students in the United States know and can do in various subject areas and is frequently referred to as the “gold standard” of student assessments.