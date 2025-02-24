Louisiana Elementary Beta Convention Highlights: Houma Christian student elected as State President, local winners announced

National Beta members from Houma-Thibodaux schools are celebrating their recent participation in the 7th Annual Louisiana Elementary Beta State Convention held in the Cajundome & Convention Center in Lafayette from February 17-18, 2025. The state of Louisiana hosts the largest Elementary State Convention in the country with 6,000 attendees.

These Houma-Thibodaux schools were announced as winners of the following competitions:

Louisiana‘s Elementary State President: Marshall Bilbo (Houma Christian School-LA)

Accessorized Design Elementary – 3rd Place: Montegut Middle School – LA

Apparel Design Elementary – 5th Place: Lisa Park Elementary School – LA

Black & White Photography Elementary

1st Place: Colston Bruney (Montegut Middle School – LA)

2nd Place: Connor Orgeron (Houma Christian School – LA)

3rd Place: Carter Foret (Bourg Elementary – LA)

Cake Decorating Elementary – 3rd Place: Mia Rivers (Lisa Park Elementary School – LA)

Campaign Skit Elementary – State – 1st Place: Houma Christian School – LA

Club Trading Pin Elementary

1st Place: Broadmoor Elementary School – LA

5th Place: Mulberry Elementary School – LA

Digital Art Elementary – 4th Place: Oliver Knight (Lisa Park Elementary School – LA)

Drawing Elementary – 5th Place: Caden King (Lisa Park Elementary School – LA)

Engineering Elementary – 5th Place: Houma Christian School – LA

Hand Drawn Anime Elementary – 2nd Place: Bryleigh Aucoin (Lisa Park Elementary School – LA)

Health and Physical Education 4th Grade

4th Place: Elliot Dozar (Mulberry Elementary School – LA)

5th Place: Reid Dufrene (St. Bernadette School – LA)

Language Arts 5th Grade – 4th Place: Daniel Babin (Lisa Park Elementary School – LA)

Living Literature Elementary

1st Place: Montegut Middle School – LA

5th Place: Lisa Park Elementary School – LA

Marketing & Communications Elementary – 4th Place: Montegut Middle School – LA

Math 4th Grade – 3rd Place: Arthur Castro (Lisa Park Elementary School – LA)

Mixed Media Elementary – 1st Place: Brynlee Walker (Lisa Park Elementary School – LA)

Performing Arts Elementary – Solo, Duo, Trio – Dancer – 5th Place: Danica Savin – Broadmoor Elementary School – LA

Performing Arts Elementary Large Group – 3rd Place: Houma Christian School – LA

Performing Arts Elementary Small Group – 2nd Place: Lisa Park Elementary School – LA

Pottery Elementary – 4th Place: Nova Leblanc (Lisa Park Elementary School – LA)

Premier Performer Elementary Dancer

Karlie Domangue (Montegut Middle School – LA)

Scarlet Savoie (Houma Christian School – LA)

Olivia Blum (Houma Christian School – LA)

Blaikley Lyons (Montegut Middle School – LA)

Gabriella Butler (Lisa Park Elementary School – LA)

Harper Comeaux (Houma Christian School – LA)

Premier Performer Elementary Singer

Adalie Soderstrum (Lisa Park Elementary School – LA)

Arianna Acosta (Mulberry Elementary School – LA)

Quiz Bowl Elementary – 3rd Place: Broadmoor Elementary School – LA

Recyclable Art Elementary – 4th Place: Macie Stevenson (Montegut Middle School – LA)

Science 5th Grade – 4th Place: Jackson Ditch (St Matthews Episcopal School – LA)

Scrapbook Elementary

1st Place: Bourg Elementary – LA

2nd Place: Montegut Middle School – LA

Service Learning Showcase Elementary

1st Place: St. Bernadette School – LA

2nd Place: Bourg Elementary – LA

Songfest Elementary

1st Place: Lisa Park Elementary School – LA

2nd Place: Mulberry Elementary School – LA

5th Place: St. Bernadette School – LA

Speech Elementary – 2nd Place: Mila LeBeouf (Mulberry Elementary School – LA)

Spelling 5th Grade – 3rd Place: Callie Champagne (Broadmoor Elementary School – LA)

Technology Elementary – 3rd Place: Montegut Middle School – LA

Three Dimensional Design Elementary – 1st Place: Lisa Park Elementary School – LA

Two Dimensional Design Elementary

1st Place: Lisa Park Elementary School – LA

3rd Place: St. Bernadette School – LA

Woodworking Elementary – 1st Place: Kinlie Martin (Montegut Middle School – LA)

National Beta State Convention allows students the opportunity to compete in various individual and team competitions and opportunities to run for several leadership positions. These victories at the state level provide an opportunity to compete at the national level. National Convention will be held at the Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center in Orlando, Florida during Summer 2025.

With more than 500,000 active members and 14,000 clubs nationally and internationally, National Beta has become the nation’s largest independent, non-profit, educational youth organization. National Beta promotes the ideals of academic achievement, character, service and leadership among elementary and secondary school students. National Elementary Beta includes grades 4-5, National Junior Beta includes grades 6-8 and National Senior Beta includes grades 9-12. Visit betaclub.org for more information.

Information pulled from https://www.betaclub.org/event-winners/