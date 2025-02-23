Louisiana expands quality course options available to students

Louisiana students will have access to more quality courses starting next school year. A new state law that passed in 2024 expanded options available to students and parents as part of the state’s Course Choice program. The Louisiana Department of Education (LDOE) announced those Course Choice policy revisions today during the Superintendents’ Advisory Council. Set to take effect for the 2025-2026 school year, the updates give families access to a wider range of courses that may not be available at their child’s school and align funding and prioritization to Louisiana’s emphasis on career and college readiness.

“These improvements expand choice for families while also ensuring more students receive a meaningful high school experience,” said Louisiana State Superintendent of Education Dr. Cade Brumley. “I commend the legislature on enhancing this program in a way that strengthens parental involvement and aligns funding to coursework that better prepares students for the workforce or college.”

What is Course Choice?

Launched in June 2012, Course Choice allows students to enroll in courses beyond those available at their school, including college and university classes, career and technical education programs, and internships. Schools receive a $70 per-student allocation for grades 7-12 to cover tuition and fees for courses offered by providers approved by the Louisiana Board of Elementary and Secondary Education (BESE). The program expands course availability, supports early college credit and career training, and helps students stay on track for graduation.

What is changing?

Based on Act 91 of the 2024 Legislative Session, the changes reinforce the importance of parental choice and expand funding priorities. Key changes include:

Expanded Funding Priorities: Schools must prioritize funding for:

TOPS-aligned courses and college credit opportunities

Fast Forward pathways and high-quality career and technical education

Academic recovery options for struggling students

Test preparation for nationally recognized assessments

Other school system-defined priorities approved by LDOE

Parental Choice Enhancements:

Parents have the right to select Course Choice courses that align with their child’s academic and career goals, provided prerequisites are met and funding is available.

Schools must guide students and parents in selecting courses that align with graduation pathways and career plans.

Schools must provide clear information about Course Choice opportunities and funding priorities.

School System Responsibilities:

Consult with parents and obtain written permission before enrolling a student in a course.

Ensure selected courses are academically appropriate based on the student’s graduation pathway.

Inform parents of available Course Choice options and their right to select a provider.

For additional information, including eligibility and enrollment details, email sca@la.gov or visit the Course Choice program’s online home.