Louisiana gears up for 4th annual “Love the Boot Week”

Keep Louisiana Beautiful (KLB) is calling on residents across the state to take action and show their love for Louisiana during the 4th Annual Love the Boot Week, happening April 5-13, 2025. This statewide initiative encourages individuals, families, businesses, and organizations to participate in litter cleanups and beautification projects to help preserve the natural beauty of Louisiana.

How to Get Involved

There are multiple ways for residents to take part in Love the Boot Week:

Register a litter cleanup or beautification event in a local community.

Volunteer at a registered event.

Spread awareness by sharing why it’s important to #LoveTheBoot and keep Louisiana litter-free.

Early Registration Perks

KLB is offering free supplies to early registrants who commit to cleaning up Louisiana.

Groups of 10 or more: The first 600 groups to register their litter cleanup or beautification event by March 17 will receive a supply box containing volunteer t-shirts, gloves, and trash bags.

Individuals and families: The first 100 groups with fewer than 10 people to register will receive a one-day Louisiana State Parks pass for one vehicle.

Informational Webinar on February 27

To help participants prepare, Keep Louisiana Beautiful will host an informational webinar on February 27 at 9 a.m. The session will provide an overview of Love the Boot Week, explain the tools and resources available, and offer tips for event success. This webinar is perfect for newcomers and a great refresher for past participants. Register online here.

Take the Challenge—Register Today!

With thousands of volunteers expected to participate, Keep Louisiana Beautiful urges residents to take action, protect Louisiana’s natural beauty, and inspire others to do the same.

Register online for Love the Boot Week here.