Louisiana House advances bill targeting ‘chemtrails’

A controversial bill aimed at banning so-called “chemtrails” in Louisiana cleared the state House of Representatives on May 29. The legislation, SB46, is being led by State Rep. Kimberly Landry Coates (R-Ponchatoula), who argues that aircraft are releasing chemicals into the atmosphere that alter weather patterns.

Coates insists the white streaks often seen in the sky—commonly identified by scientists as condensation trails or “contrails”—are actually “chemtrails” containing nanoparticles such as aluminum and barium. She also alleged, without evidence, that multiple federal agencies and contractors are involved in dispersing these chemicals.

Despite strong skepticism from other lawmakers and clear statements from federal agencies like the Environmental Protection Agency and NOAA denying the existence of such weather modification programs, the bill advanced with a 58–32 vote.

Amendments to the bill require the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality to document reports of chemtrail sightings from residents and share the data with the Louisiana Air National Guard. However, any penalties for violations were removed as Coates said more research is needed before enforcement begins.