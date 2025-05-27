Louisiana K-3 students show significant reading progress

The Louisiana Department of Education (LDOE) today released end-of-year literacy screener results for students in grades K–3. The data reveal a 17-point increase in the percentage of students reading on or above grade level from the start to the end of the 2024-2025 school year.

2024-2025: Percentage of Students Reading On or Above Level

“Strong teachers, sound policy, and strategic investments have resulted in historic education outcomes for Louisiana,” said Louisiana State Superintendent of Education Dr. Cade Brumley. “We’re proud of the progress, but far from satisfied. I’m pleased with the work of teachers in partnership with parents to prompt this growth.”

This marks the second year all Louisiana public school students in grades K-3 are required to complete literacy screeners. Students also saw significant progress last school year. When comparing end-of-year data from this school year to last, every grade saw gains. This includes a nine-point increase overall, five in kindergarten, 10 in first grade, 15 in second grade, and nine in third grade.

Louisiana’s Reading Revival

Louisiana’s steady reading improvement is the result of its comprehensive literacy strategy, investments in educator training, and targeted support for students. Key elements include:

Literacy instruction aligned to the Science of Reading: Louisiana implemented a comprehensive literacy plan rooted in phonics, which transformed how reading is taught statewide and equipped educators with the training to help students thrive.

High-Dosage Tutoring: Louisiana has been a national leader in its implementation of high-dosage tutoring. Since 2020, the state has developed guidance, resources, and a growing infrastructure to expand this research-based practice statewide.

Parent Engagement: Louisiana has developed tools and resources to help keep parents informed of their child’s reading progress and enhance support they can offer outside of the school day.

Louisiana’s National Momentum

Louisiana has made considerable progress since launching its comprehensive literacy plan.

Third Grade Promotion Policy

This is the first school year in which Louisiana’s third grade students may be retained based on reading performance, as outlined in Act 422 of the 2023 Legislative Session. The policy is designed to ensure students are prepared to succeed in fourth grade by identifying and supporting those who need additional reading help.

Seventy-seven percent of third grade students met promotion requirements on their first attempt at the end-of-year literacy screener. Students are given three opportunities to demonstrate reading proficiency by scoring above the lowest achievement level — Well Below — on the end-of-year screener. These include:

The initial screener in April

A second opportunity at the end of May

A third opportunity following optional summer learning

Important context on the April screener results:

While 23% of third grade students scored in the “Well Below” range on the first attempt, this does not mean that 23% of students will be retained.

Some of these students will qualify for a Good Cause Exemption, such as students with disabilities or limited English proficiency.

Students who do not qualify for an exemption still have two additional chances to score above Well Below and earn promotion. These students will receive additional support such as tutoring and optional summer learning prior to their retest.

Additionally, students who remain in the Well Below category but score on grade level on the third grade ELA LEAP assessment are also eligible for promotion.

To assist schools with implementing the policy and supporting families, the LDOE has developed clear guidance, an informational flyer, and a sample parent letter to help communicate next steps.