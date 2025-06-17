Louisiana Legislature Passes Bill Requiring Non-Citizen Identification on State IDs

The Alien Driver’s License Restriction Code, or House Bill 554, has passed the Legislature and has been sent to Governor Jeff Landry for signature.

Presented by Rep. Dixon McMakin, this bill establishes a notice of voting restriction and a restriction code applicable to persons who are not United States citizens and aliens lawfully present in the United States.

The bill clarifies that all lawfully present aliens (such as those on visas) must receive a restriction code identifying them as non-citizens on any driver’s license or state ID card. Illegal aliens cannot receive a driver’s license in Louisiana. It also requires notice to be issued on the illegality and penalty of any non-citizen registering or attempting to vote.

As of June 10, the bill was passed by the Louisiana Senate with a total of 28 yeas and 11 nays.

To read House Bill 554 in full, please click here. For more information on the state of the bill, please click here.