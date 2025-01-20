Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles, State Police announce closures due to winter storm

The Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles and the Louisiana State Police Offices will be closed Tuesday, January 21 through Wednesday, January 22, 2025 in anticipation of severe winter weather.

All appointments at the Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles will be cancelled on the dates above. To reschedule appointments, please click here.

Road closures and detours can be found using the Louisiana Traveler Information System through several different methods, including the 511 phone system, www.511la.org, and the “Louisiana 511” smartphone application.

Motorists are encouraged to refrain from unnecessary travel during this winter weather. If you must travel, please use extreme caution and strictly adhere to the posted laws.