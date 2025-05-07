Louisiana OMV alerts residents of text message scam

The Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles (OMV) is alerting residents about a text message scam that has the potential to steal personal information and charge unnecessary fees. Many Louisiana residents have received text messages from scammers posing as the OMV claiming the recipient owes a toll penalty fee. The OMV recommends that customers delete and report such messages to reportfraud.ftc.gov. The Louisiana OMV does not collect toll violation fees or send text messages or emails threatening to suspend your driver’s license for a toll violation.

The Louisiana OMV offers the following tips to help residents avoid scams:

DO NOT click on links in an unsolicited message from an unverified source.

click on links in an unsolicited message from an unverified source. DO NOT respond or send your personal information via text.

respond or send your personal information via text. Delete all suspicious texts and emails and report to reportfraud.ftc.gov.

Exercise caution with all communications you receive from anonymous sources.

Confirm the message was generated from a legitimate source.

Keep an eye out for signs of scams (rewards, vague URLs, incorrect grammar).

Additionally, the Louisiana OMV strongly recommends customers remain mindful and cautious when processing online transactions. Some private, unofficial motor vehicle-based websites can collect and store customers’ personal information and apply excessive charges. Customers can visit the official OMV website, www.expresslane.org, to process online services safely and securely.