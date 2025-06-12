Louisiana OMV warns of rising scam texts demanding fake traffic fine payments

Over the past few weeks, there has been a noticeable increase in scam text messages falsely claiming to be from the Louisiana “DMV” or Office of Motor Vehicles (OMV).

What is the scam?

These messages often state that you owe traffic fines or penalties and urge you to take immediate action, potentially stealing personal information and charging unnecessary fees.

These scams are fraudulent. The scammers are directing individuals to fake websites designed to closely mimic the official Louisiana OMV site using similar names, designs, and logos to deceive users.

What do I do if I think I’m being scammed?

Do not click on any links in suspicious text messages and do not provide any personal or payment information. Be skeptical of urgent messages demanding immediate action or threatening legal consequences. Delete all suspicious texts and emails and report them to reportfraud.ftc.gov. Exercise caution with all communications you receive from anonymous sources, and keep an eye out for signs of scams (rewards, vague URLs, incorrect grammar).

The Louisiana OMV does not send text messages or emails threatening legal action for unpaid traffic tickets or fees.

Please share this important information with your coworkers, families, and friends. To process legitimate online services safely and securely, Louisiana residents can visit the official OMV website at www.expresslane.org.