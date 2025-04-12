Louisiana opens applications for Historic Preservation Grants, prioritizing rural and culturally-diverse projects

Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser and the Louisiana Division of Historic Preservation (DHP) announce the opening of the application period for Historic Preservation and Certified Local Government Grants for fiscal year 2025-2026.

Funding for the grants is provided through the National Park Service, U.S. Department of the Interior.

The DHP is currently accepting Letters of Interest, intended as an initial point of contact for potential grant applicants to have an opportunity to work with the Division of Historic Preservation for aid in the grant application process. Interested applicants should access the Letter of Interest online, complete it, and return it to Nicole Hobson-Morris at nmorris@crt.la.gov by Monday, April 21, 2025.

The Letter of Interest is encouraged but not required and does not replace a completed grant application or guarantee funding for future projects.

“There is no doubt our culture is a strong economic engine for Louisiana. We need to place a priority on preserving our rich culture and heritage, and the legacy created by those who came before us, for future generations,” said Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser. “While there are many reasons people visit all over Louisiana, those I speak with tell me consistently that a big draw for them is a culture that will Feed Your Soul.”

The Division of Historic Preservation will give special priority to projects that relate to Goal 4, specifically objectives 4c to promote the benefits of surveying parishes and municipalities and 4f to connect National Register programs to more culturally diverse communities, including tribes, to help build stronger cultural ties. These projects would be focused on rural areas as defined in RS 47:6019, B(1)(e):

A parish of this state with a population of less than one hundred thousand according to the most recent federal decennial census.

A municipality of this state with a population of less than thirty-five thousand according to the most recent federal decennial census.

An unincorporated area of a parish of this state, which parish has a population of one hundred thousand or more according to the most recent federal decennial census.

Additionally, special priority will be given to complete resurveys of existing districts dating prior to 1990 and new surveys with the potential of future National Register of Historic Places districts.

Examples of related projects aligning with State Historic Preservation Office goals outlined in the 2017-2025 comprehensive plan, First We Make a Roux: Ingredients for Preservation Partnerships in Louisiana, include:

Completing new Louisiana Historic Resource Inventory (LHRI) survey forms for existing rural National Register districts dating prior to 1990;

Updating LHRI survey forms for existing rural National Register Districts;

Completing new LHRI survey forms for potential new National Register district nominations in rural areas; and

Completing a National Register district nomination for a previously surveyed rural area.

While priority will be given to projects that expand and promote SHPO services and programs under the Goal 4 objectives, all proposals relating to ongoing state and federally mandated programs and initiatives outlined in the comprehensive plan will be considered. The 2017-2025 plan infuses the necessary elements and goals to promote historic preservation and archaeology to the public and private sectors.

Applications will be available May 2, 2025, at 10:00 AM, through the Division of Historic Preservation webpage. Applications will be accepted until May 30, 2025, at 10:00 PM. Grant applications will be reviewed in June with grant recipients notified of awards during August 2025.

Grant awards usually range from $3,000 and $80,000. The grant period of performance is from October 1, 2025, to September 15, 2026. Funding is contingent upon the Louisiana State Historic Preservation Office’s annual appropriation from the National Park Service Historic Preservation Fund and State General Fund appropriations.

Historic Preservation Fund grants are reimbursable only and require matching funds on a 60% grant versus 40% match basis. This means project funds must first be expended by the grantee and are then reimbursed upon presentation of required documentation.