Louisiana Outdoors Forever Board opens second funding cycle for conservation projects state-wide

The Louisiana Outdoors Forever (LOF) Project Selection Board is pleased to announce their second funding cycle for conservation projects.

The pre-application window has opened for the current funding cycle and will close on June 23, 2025.

In the initial round of funding in 2023, 45 projects advanced to the Full Application phase and were scored by the Technical Advisory Board. Louisiana Outdoors Forever ultimately provided $10 million for 13 projects, bringing an additional $28 million to Louisiana.

LOF has finalized reimbursement on three land acquisitions:

Pourteau Tract Longleaf Pine Flatwood Savanna and Flatwood Pond;

Conservation of Working Lands at Live Oak Farm in Vermillion parish;

Expansion of Coates Bluff Nature Area.

By the end of the fiscal year, an additional three projects are anticipated to close:

Bogue Chitto Conservation and Recreation Corridor Initiative;

Russell Sage and Bodcau Wetland Enhancement;

Port Fourchon Terraces and Living Shoreline in Lafourche Parish

The 2024 legislative session provided $1 million for grants. The Louisiana Outdoors Forever program is intended to help Louisiana projects gain a competitive edge by providing additional funding or match to maximize other grant applications. It is therefore envisioned to serve as a matching source for other state or federal funding.

Projects selected should expand the footprint of conservation in the state, restore valuable habitat, provide for land management, and enhance public access.

Preference will be given to projects based on how well they meet the scoring criteria, but the Project Selection Board will also consider the dollars the project will bring to Louisiana. Eligible applicants and project types are below:

For more information on applying for funding, a full program manual, and an instructional video, visit the Louisiana Outdoors Forever website at www.wlf.louisiana.gov/page/louisiana-outdoors-forever.

For more information or questions on Louisiana Outdoors Forever, email LAOutdoorsForever@la.gov.