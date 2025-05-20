Louisiana Pre-K-12 Education Climbs in U.S. News & World

Deborah Marquette HaskettMay 20, 2025
Louisiana Pre-K–12 education has achieved its highest-ever ranking in the latest U.S. News & World Report Best States rankings. The state rose to 37th in the nation for Pre-K–12 education, up from 40th last year. This marks Louisiana’s third straight year of growth on this national indicator.
“Louisiana is the most rapidly improving state in the country when it comes to education,” said Louisiana State Superintendent Dr. Cade Brumley. “These consistent national gains are the result of intentional strategy, focused instruction, and the hard work of educators, students, and parents across our state.”
The Pre-K–12 education rankings contribute to the overall Best Statesrankings. While The Nation’s Report Card scores—specifically 8th grade performance—are one component, the rankings also account for preschool factors, high school graduation, and college readiness.
Last year, Louisiana achieved what was then its highest ranking on this report. Two years ago, Louisiana jumped five places from 46th to 41st.
Louisiana’s efforts have included implementing the Science of Reading, refreshing foundational math, offering high-dosage tutoring support to students in need, elevating the teaching profession, and expanding educational options for families.
National Recognition for Academic Gains
This continues a trend of national reports released this year showing Louisiana’s academic progress:
- In January, Louisiana students earned their highest-ever rankings on The Nation’s Report Card, which assesses student achievement in 4th and 8th grade reading and math.
- Louisiana’s overall average ranking is now 32nd, up from 49th in 2019.
- In 4th grade reading, Louisiana improved from 50th in 2019 to 16th in 2024.
- In 4th grade math, Louisiana improved from 50th to 38th.
- In 8th grade reading, Louisiana improved from 45th to 29th
- In 8th grade math, Louisiana improved from 49th to 43rd.
- Louisiana 4th graders led the nation in reading growth for the second consecutive assessment cycle and ranked in the top five for math growth.
- Eighth-grade math scores also improved, placing Louisiana among just 14 states that posted gains.
- Students with disabilities and economically disadvantaged students outperformed the national average in both achievement and growth.
- In February, Louisiana ranked first in the nation for reading recovery and second for math on the Education Recovery Scorecard—a joint study by Harvard and Stanford.
- Louisiana was also identified as the only state where the average student has fully recovered academically since the pandemic.