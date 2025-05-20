Louisiana Pre-K-12 Education Climbs in U.S. News & World

Louisiana Pre-K–12 education has achieved its highest-ever ranking in the latest U.S. News & World Report Best States rankings. The state rose to 37th in the nation for Pre-K–12 education, up from 40th last year. This marks Louisiana’s third straight year of growth on this national indicator.

“Louisiana is the most rapidly improving state in the country when it comes to education,” said Louisiana State Superintendent Dr. Cade Brumley. “These consistent national gains are the result of intentional strategy, focused instruction, and the hard work of educators, students, and parents across our state.”

The Pre-K–12 education rankings contribute to the overall Best Statesrankings. While The Nation’s Report Card scores—specifically 8th grade performance—are one component, the rankings also account for preschool factors, high school graduation, and college readiness.

Last year, Louisiana achieved what was then its highest ranking on this report. Two years ago, Louisiana jumped five places from 46th to 41st.

Louisiana’s efforts have included implementing the Science of Reading, refreshing foundational math, offering high-dosage tutoring support to students in need, elevating the teaching profession, and expanding educational options for families.

National Recognition for Academic Gains

This continues a trend of national reports released this year showing Louisiana’s academic progress: