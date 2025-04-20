Louisiana Preservation Conference to be held April 24 and 25

Preservation professionals, advocates, students, and community leaders from across the state will gather in Shreveport on April 24 and 25, 2025 for the 44th Annual Louisiana Preservation Conference, hosted by the Louisiana Trust for Historic Preservation (LTHP). This two-day event is designed to inspire, educate, and connect those who are passionate about preserving Louisiana’s diverse historic places.

Held in Shreveport’s historic downtown, the conference will offer a wide range of sessions focused on current preservation issues, including:

Developing and Updating Design Guidelines for Local Historic District Commissions

Preparing for Flood and Wind Adaptation Projects

A Participatory Discussion to Shape Louisiana’s Next State Historic Preservation Plan

Additionally, Louisiana Main Street will host a CAMP® (Commission Assistance & Mentoring Program) Training to support local preservation commissions & the Division of Historic Preservation will present a free National Register Workshop covering the benefits & procedures for updating existing listings & nominating new sites. Conference-goers can also enjoy a free guided tour of the historic Bridges-McKellar House, with a special discussion on the property’s adaptive reuse potential.

A highlight of the conference will be an exclusive screening of “Ancestral Artistry”, a documentary film presented by the Louisiana Architecture Foundation that explores the craftsmanship, culture, and enduring influence of early Africans & Creoles of Color in shaping Louisiana’s built environment. The screening will include a buffet lunch, free for conference attendees.

Registration is open through April 21 at LTHP.org; students & LTHP members receive a discounted registration rate. For more information, contact Danielle Stein, Director of Development and Membership, at DStein@lthp.org or (225) 930-0936.

Founded in 1979, the Louisiana Trust for Historic Preservation advocates for the preservation of Louisiana’s diverse architectural & cultural heritage & provides a voice for the state’s historic preservation community. LTHP works to raise public awareness of the importance, concern, & support for preservation through technical assistance, education, outreach, advocacy, & strategic alliances.