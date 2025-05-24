Louisiana State Parks kick off summer with pools, water playgrounds, and beaches opening Memorial Day Weekend

Louisiana State Parks starts off the summer season with swimming pools opening on Memorial Day weekend beginning Saturday, May 24. Water playgrounds and beach swimming areas are also open to stave off the summer heat.

Pools, water playgrounds, and beach swimming areas are available at no additional charge to overnight and day-use visitors.

“From North Toledo Bend to Grand Isle and everywhere in between, Louisiana State Parks pools, water playgrounds and beach swimming areas offer great ways for visitors of all ages to stay cool and enjoy the outdoors this summer,” said Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser.

Pools available for day use are located at the following state parks: Chemin-A-Haut near Bastrop, Lake D’Arbonne in Farmerville, and North Toledo Bend near Zwolle. Pools are open every day throughout the summer from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Certified lifeguards are on site during pool hours to monitor swimmers.

Visitors are advised to check with the individual parks for specific days and hours of operation as pool schedules are subject to change. Beginning August 1 through Labor Day, pools will be open on modified schedules based on lifeguard availability.

Water playgrounds are located at the following state parks: Bogue Chitto near Franklinton, Chicot in Ville Platte, Fontainebleau in Mandeville, Jimmie Davis near Chatham, Lake Bruin in St. Joseph, Palmetto Island near Abbeville, Poverty Point Reservoir in Delhi, St. Bernard in Braithwaite, and Tickfaw in Springfield. Water playgrounds are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Designated beach swimming areas are located at the following state parks: Bogue Chitto in Franklinton, Cypremort Point west of Franklin, Fontainebleau in Mandeville, Grand Isle, Jimmie Davis in Chatham, Lake Claiborne in Homer, Poverty Point Reservoir in Delhi, and South Toledo Bend near Anacoco. Beach areas are open daily, but do not have lifeguard supervision.

For a complete list of activities at Louisiana State Parks, visit LaStateParks.com or follow Louisiana State Parks on Facebook.